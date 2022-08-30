Baltimore finds reasons to believe in Orioles’ surprising season

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE - Good things rarely happen to baseball teams down a run in the ninth with two outs, two strikes, no one on base and a rookie batting .167 at the plate. But in that position last week, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers came through with a dramatic home run – his first ever - to tie the Chicago White Sox in a game the Orioles would go on to win.

It’s been that kind of year for the never-give-up O’s. The worst team in baseball last season entered 2022 with few expectations and even fewer good ones. They were young, scrappy and rebuilding, but they hadn’t been a contender in six years and a winning season still seemed a year or three away.

Apparently, someone forgot to tell the team. Not only are the Orioles winning in late summer, they’re in spitting distance of a playoff spot. This past weekend they took two out of three games from the Houston Astros, one of the best teams in baseball.

Advertisement

For a city where it can sometimes feel like so many things are going wrong, the surprising success of its baseball team is a reminder that hope is not easily vanquished. And Baltimore fans are finally allowing themselves to believe.

“They’re a young team and the boys are playing like teenagers. They’re having fun,” Richard Banks, 74, a retired Southwest Airlines employee, said as he waited to enter the stadium last week with his friend, Sharon Barnette, 68, a commuter bus driver.

The hard-nosed enthusiasm and late-inning heroics of a team of not-yet-famous ballplayers have been welcome here.

“The stadium is coming alive and people are noticing and it feels, it just feels really good,” said Katie Morris, 51, an artist and rabid Orioles fan who lives in Butchers Hill in Southeast Baltimore and often brings her teenage daughters to games with her. “I used to reserve my gear for games, but now I’m so proud of my hat I wear it around town.”

If the team can snatch up hope and stomp on dim expectations, some fans have surmised, so too can their beleaguered beautiful hometown. There is, all will admit, a lot to come back from. The chronic challenges residents tire of hearing outsiders tick off — or wield as political talking points — have worsened in recent years.

Advertisement

Violent crime continues to torment the city. The recent highly publicized shooting death by a 15-year-old squeegee worker of a motorist wielding a baseball bat just blocks from the stadium is one of Baltimore’s 236 homicides this year, according to police data. That’s more than last year at this time and on a pace to eclipse 2021′s total of 338. Law enforcement is also facing continued scrutiny. The city’s police department has been operating under oversight by the federal government since 2017 because of a Justice Department finding the force engaged in discriminatory and unconstitutional policing practices.

Baltimore’s public schools are foundering. The school district reported in 2021 that nearly two-thirds of high school students and half of elementary school students were failing at least one class. As the school year began Monday, officials citing high temperatures cut short the first and second days at more than a dozen schools without air conditioning.

Many downtown businesses and restaurants that shut down during the pandemic never reopened.

A winning baseball team won’t change any of that, but the Orioles’ rebound from five straight losing seasons “means a lot for the city,” said Banks, who still lives in the West Baltimore house he was born in. “Baltimore is going through a lot, but we’re going to pull through it. They’re redeveloping the harbor, businesses are coming back. We’re coming back.”

If the team’s winning is contagious, its never-give-up approach might be as well.

Advertisement

Dave Policastri, 48, grew up in the city’s Canton neighborhood and now works as the used vinyl records buyer at The Sound Garden in Fells Point where he was wearing his O’s hat behind the counter one day last week.

“Baltimore is always going to be the city that has “The Wire” attached to it and that is what it is,” Policastri said, referencing the hit HBO show that documented Baltimore’s murderous drug trade, police and political corruption and failing schools. “But there’s a lot of great stuff here too. There’s a lot of great people in Baltimore.”

A lifelong fan, Policastri said he’s surprised the Orioles have been as good as they’ve been this year, but he thinks the organization has made its farm system more productive and expanded its analytics department to find players others have overlooked. The team’s teardown and subsequent losing produced premium draft picks, with catcher Adley Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 -- now a top contender for AL rookie of the year.

Advertisement

And the team’s newfound success is coming despite having one of the lowest total payrolls in baseball. It’s a multi-faceted approach that makes Policastri optimistic for the club — and for Baltimore as a whole.

“I always have hope for for the city,” he said. “It’s just, it takes a lot of work for that. And again, just like with baseball, there needs to be a plan... You have to have hope in the future. Or else why are you doing it?"

Born and raised in Baltimore, Bill Cunningham, 73, is a passionate Orioles fan who served on the City Council during the 1980s and 90s, chaired the city’s planning commission and now is on the city’s zoning appeals board. Just before the pandemic began, Cunningham was violently mugged and left with a severe concussion that curtailed the biking and hiking he enjoyed before the attack. He’s still angry at the people who attacked him - they weren’t caught - but he hasn’t given up hope on his city - or his team

Advertisement

Baltimore, he said, never fully recovered from the closing of manufacturing plants and steel mills that once employed tens of thousands of workers. And it has also never fully recovered from the riots that decimated parts of the city following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 and again in 2015 after the death of Freddie Gray in police custody.

But Cunningham, a Democrat, is optimistic about the city’s young mayor, Brandon Scott (D), and some of the approaches he is taking to address crime. He’s bullish on the expansion and development of the city’s colleges, universities and research institutions. And he’s hopeful that if Democrat Wes Moore wins the governor’s race in November, Baltimore will once again have a champion in Annapolis.

Many in Baltimore believe Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has done the city no favors, pointing to his cancelation of the $2.9 billion Red Line, a proposed light rail system that would have connected residents of some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods to downtown and, proponents say, furthered economic development. Hogan, who was reelected as Maryland’s governor in 2018 in a landslide but lost in Baltimore by a two-to-one margin, said the Red Line was not cost-effective.

Advertisement

“Hogan did everything he could to screw up this city,” Cunningham said. “Hopefully we’ll have a new governor who is city sympathetic, and I think he will be.”

Cunningham said he knows the recent Orioles success won’t stop the murders or solve the deep-rooted crises in Baltimore, but winning, he said, “has put a smile on the face of the city.”

“There has just been a great improvement in the mood of the city,” Cunningham said. “I can’t go anywhere without hearing people talking about the O’s.”

Last year the Orioles won just 52 games in their 162-game season. Fans were not impressed. Just 793,229 showed up all year to watch them play. With 20 home games still to play this year, the team has already drawn over a million fans to Orioles Park at Camden Yards, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

At Pickles Pub, a sprawling indoor and outdoor bar across the street from the stadium, the energy is night and day from last year, said manager Anthony Washington, 26, who remembers 2021′s dwindling crowds and and tepid support as the losses piled up.

Advertisement

Not so in 2022.

“More and more people come out when the Orioles win so it has been great for us,” Washington said. “There’s a hopefulness. There’s a different energy, a different vibe. My employees are very excited about the possibility of the playoffs.”

Playoffs? Playoffs?!

At the beginning of the season it was hard to find a prognosticator who thought the Orioles would have a winning season much less a chance to play late October baseball. But with their 67-60 record, the Os are just a game-and-a-half out of a wild card spot. A brutal final six-week stretch against some of their toughest opponents will fill the path to playoffs with landmines and roadblocks.

But what seemed impossible just months ago now has the slightest hint of destiny.

“These guys believe in themselves. They’re acting like a baseball team. They’ve got a future now,” said James McLamb, 76, a retired government worker and private contractor as he stood outside a supermarket in his Waverly neighborhood. “It’s a good time for the Orioles to take flight and give the city something to look forward to.”

Maybe hope will pay off. Maybe Orioles Magic will win out.

Baltimore could use it.

GiftOutline Gift Article