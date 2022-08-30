Maryland man dies after his BMW crashes into townhomes, catches fire

Gift Article Share

A 62-year-old Maryland man died after the BMW he was driving veered off a road in Gaithersburg, crashed into two townhouses and caught fire, officials said Tuesday. Investigators are trying to learn what may have precipitated the Monday afternoon crash. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The townhouses also caught fire. No one else was hurt, police said.

About 2:45 p.m. Monday, police and firefighters were called to the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive. They found the car and townhouses on fire, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said from the scene.

Firefighters attacked the flames and found a driver inside the car, Goldstein said. They forced their way into the BMW and removed Victor Cascella, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Cascella later died at the hospital.

Goldstein said two townhouse occupants were rescued off of balconies — one by a neighbor, and the other by firefighters.

Investigators will try to reconstruct exactly what happened. Preliminarily, police said in a statement, Cascella was driving southbound on Orchard Ridge when, for unknown reasons, the car “crossed over the center median, left the roadway and crashed into the townhouse residences of 432 and 434 Orchard Ridge Drive. The BMW and building engulfed in flames, damaging both residences as well as 430 and 428 Orchard Ridge Drive.”

