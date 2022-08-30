Charlottesville asks judge to dismiss fired police chief’s lawsuit

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charlottesville has asked a federal judge to dismiss a $10 million lawsuit by its first Black female police chief, disputing her claims that prejudice and her efforts to reform the department led to her firing late last year, according to a court filing submitted Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight An attorney for the city and nine of the 10 officials named in the suit wrote that RaShall Brackney was terminated in September because of “chaos and upheaval” in the city’s police force, that top officials were planning to leave the department if Brackney remained chief, and that she had a strained relationship with city officials and the community.

“The City Manager made the difficult decision to terminate Brackney’s employment to ensure the viability” of the Charlottesville Police Department, wrote attorney David Corrigan, who declined an interview request.

It was the city’s first response to her lawsuit.

Brackney sued in June, saying she was pushed out for disbanding the SWAT team and disciplining and firing some of its officers. An internal probe found that members used work phones to make crass racial remarks, share a lewd video, and make threats against fellow officers and the department brass, among other issues.

Brackney claimed the moves upset the local Police Benevolent Association (PBA), which put pressure on city officials to remove her.

Corrigan pushed back on that narrative in his filing, writing that city officials supported Brackney’s actions against the SWAT team. He wrote that she failed to address morale issues revealed by a PBA survey of officers and a separate internal one, which found widespread dissatisfaction with department leadership.

Shortly before her firing, Corrigan wrote, then-City Manager Chip Boyles asked Brackney to draft a plan to address the simmering problem, but Brackney told him she didn’t need a plan and then asked him what one should contain. Brackney said that account of the meeting was inaccurate.

Soon after, according to the filing, Boyles learned that top officials were planning to leave the Charlottesville police force, leading him to fire Brackney for fear of disorder within the department.

Corrigan argued in the filing that Brackney’s lawsuit should be dismissed because she had not demonstrated that she had been discriminated against based on race or gender.

Charles Tucker Jr., an attorney for Brackney, said the city’s filing was a dodge.

“They had an opportunity to file an answer to our complaint where they could have either admitted or denied allegations, all of which we have factual evidence to support,” Tucker said. “Instead, they’ve filed a motion to dismiss, basically saying that even if our assertions are true, we have no case. I believe the law is on our side.”

Charlottesville hired Brackney in the wake of the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” rally, where white supremacists marched through the city’s streets and brawled with counterprotesters, leaving one dead and dozens injured. City officials wanted Brackney to restore trust in the police department, which failed to contain the mayhem, and bring reforms.

Mike Wells, the president of the local PBA, is the 10th person named in the lawsuit. Wells, who is not represented by Corrigan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

