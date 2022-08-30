Off-duty D.C. police sergeant dies after motorcycle crash in Maryland

Gift Article Share

A veteran D.C. police sergeant has died after a motorcycle he was driving while off-duty collided with a vehicle that pulled out in front of him Saturday night in southern Anne Arundel County, authorities said Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A D.C. police spokesman identified the officer as Det. Sgt. Lance Andriani, 53, who lived in Chesapeake Beach in Southern Maryland. He joined the force on Aug. 25, 1997, and died days after his 25th anniversary.

Officials said Andriani has worked a variety of jobs the police department, including in the Fourth District, which covers neighborhoods such as Shepherd Park and Petworth. He most recently had been a detective in the Seventh District, where Anacostia is located.

Efforts to reach Andriani’s family were not successful Tuesday morning. A police spokesman said he is survived by two sons, among other relatives, and that he had served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was awarded the medal of valor in 2002, police records show, though details were not available. That award is given to members who save a life or make an arrest of a suspect in a serious crime.

Anne Arundel County police said the crash occurred abut 9:45 p.m. at Route 4, also known as Southern Maryland Boulevard, and Talbot Road, south of the Lothian area.

County police said the driver of a 2019 Honda Accord turned right off Talbot Road onto southbound Route 4 in front of a 2022 Harley Davidson FLHXS Street Glide motorcycle, which Andriani was driving. Andriani was also heading south.

Police said in a statement the motorcycle driver “was unable to avoid striking the Honda.” Andriani was taken to a hospital in Baltimore, where he later died.

Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a spokeswoman for Anne Arundel County police, said the investigation into the crash remains active. She said the results will be turned over to county prosecutors to determine if charges are warranted.

