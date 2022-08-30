Richmond’s statues fell. Now these sisters aim to lift up Black history.

Listen 13 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — It’s easy to think of ghosts on this forgotten plot of land, severed from the rest of the city by a highway and left to wither beside an ancient cemetery. Where hundreds of families once lived and worked, only a few structures remain, most empty, one collapsed and burned.

But Enjoli Moon sees something different. She walks to the corner of an overgrown lot, property lines marked by wooden stakes. Soon, if the money holds out, a memorial will rise here that reclaims an invisible history thousands pass by every day.

“What we see in this area today is not what this will look like in three years,” she says.

Moon and her sister, Sesha Joi Moon, are tired of hearing about the Confederate statues that have fallen in Richmond. They’re focused on what comes next, and their efforts have already shaken up what locals thought they knew about Black history in the former capital of the Confederacy.

Two years ago, they founded the JXN Project to focus attention on a part of their hometown known as Jackson Ward. Celebrated as “Black Wall Street,” Jackson Ward was where newly freed African Americans built prosperous lives in the years following the Civil War.

Jim Crow quickly stole their political and social status, and in the 1940s and ’50s, public housing projects and a highway tore apart the physical fabric of the community.

But research spearheaded by the Moon sisters, who are Black, is uncovering surprising new details that paint a much richer picture of that history. By the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026, The JXN Project hopes to turn its revelations into a museum and gathering place on what’s now one of the most isolated and forsaken properties in Richmond.

And it’s not ghosts that the sisters sense in their efforts.

“We go where the ancestors lead us,” Sesha Joi Moon said in an interview. “It’s just beautifully ordained.”

The Moon sisters are not professional historians. Enjoli, 42, is the assistant curator of a Richmond art museum, and Sesha Joi, 38, who lives in Fairfax County, was recently named by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as diversity chief for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Both grew up immersed in Richmond’s cultural and civic landscape. Their father, August, owned a recording studio and was a longtime local activist. Their mother, Michon, is an expert in court services for victims and witnesses.

Though they didn’t live in Jackson Ward, they knew it well as the heart of Black Richmond. This was the neighborhood of Maggie Lena Walker, the first Black woman to charter a bank in the United States, and newspaper publisher and early civil rights crusader John Mitchell Jr. Named to the National Register of Historic Places in the late 1970s, Jackson Ward’s glory years were roughly a century ago.

A few years ago, as Enjoli prepared for the annual Afrikana Film Festival that she founded, she decided to highlight the history of various neighborhoods in Richmond. Sesha got involved and started researching Jackson Ward.

Right off the bat, she stumbled over the question of how Jackson Ward got its name. Growing up, both Moon sisters had assumed the area was named for Giles B. Jackson, who had been born enslaved but became one of the first Black attorneys in Virginia, as well as a publisher and entrepreneur.

But that didn’t fit with what Sesha was learning.

Records showed that Jackson Ward was created in 1871, during Reconstruction, to keep the new voting power of Black men concentrated in one city district. It was gerrymandered across the city’s other voting districts, making it much bigger than what modern residents know.

All of the city’s other wards were named for Virginia-born political heroes — Thomas Jefferson, Henry Clay, John Marshall, James Monroe — and Sesha Moon’s research led her to conclude that the city’s premier Black neighborhood was most likely named for an icon of the Confederate Lost Cause: Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

“It was just a big wake-up call,” Sesha Moon said. On the one hand, it stung to think that a name and place long associated with Black history had such racist roots. On the other, the revelation showed “just how much power Black Richmonders clearly had to be deemed a threat,” she said.

It got the sisters wondering — what were the roots of that power? How did a generation of Black achievers spring up so quickly after emancipation?

So they created the nonprofit JXN Project, the X representing the ambiguous roots of the name, and dove into the history.

They learned that as early Richmond began to industrialize, plantation owners would hire out their enslaved workers to city businesses and factories. Many of the workers lived in town, often alongside immigrants from Germany or Ireland as well as free Blacks, and were able to pick up money of their own through side businesses.

Shortly before the Civil War, more than one in eight free residents of Richmond was Black, according to the 1976 National Register application for Jackson Ward submitted by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

“That is a very different narrative than I know is generally told,” Sesha Moon said. “Black people are not empowered, we’re enslaved. But the truth is, Black Richmonders, well before the Emancipation Proclamation …”

“Had autonomy,” Enjoli Moon finished the thought. “And were creating, you know, establishing themselves in a very real way.”

The more they pushed, the farther back the sisters were able to take the roots of the neighborhood — all the way to 1793.

In Richmond at that time, Thomas Jefferson’s state Capitol had been open for only five years. The local legal scene featured George Wythe — America’s first law professor — and John Marshall, future chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. “Light-horse” Harry Lee, a hero of the Revolution, was serving as governor but had not yet fathered son Robert, who would one day rebel against the Union.

And Abraham Peyton Skipwith built a gambrel-roofed cottage on Duval Street along the northern edge of town. According to the JXN Project’s research, he was the first free Black person to own property in what became Jackson Ward.

Advertisement

Skipwith had been enslaved in the Yorktown and Williamsburg area by Jacquelin Ambler, a wealthy merchant and adviser to Jefferson as governor, and later by Thomas Bentley, a controversial character who helped foster the Revolution in Illinois. Working with historians in Richmond and Williamsburg, Sesha Moon tracked down testimonials from prominent White Virginians — including Declaration of Independence signer Benjamin Harrison V — in petitions to secure Skipwith’s freedom around 1789.

Nicole Brown, a researcher for the College of William & Mary and Colonial Williamsburg, recently came across an unpublished manuscript written by the daughter of Ambler about life during the Revolution. At the beginning of a scene in which a group ponders the significance of the recent Boston Tea Party, the writer mentions “Abram” being late bringing in some tea. That, Brown realized, was Skipwith.

“It took me aback when I saw the first sentence. I thought, ‘Wait, is that what I’m looking at?’ ” Brown said. “It was an extraordinary find.”

That’s partly because there are so few records about individual enslaved people and their daily life. But also because — to borrow the line from the play “Hamilton” — it puts Skipwith “in the room where it happens,” privy to discussions about the founding of the nation, Brown said.

“I’m just blown away,” Sesha Moon said. Seeing Skipwith in that environment helps explain his success later in life. “Once he gets his freedom, he is putting everything to work that he picked up in those rooms,” she said.

In Richmond, Skipwith lived near a former mayor and became friends with the German owner of a popular beer garden. His last will and testament — among the first in Virginia executed for a Black man, Sesha Moon said — is a catalogue of prosperity. Along with gold, silver buckles and his home, Skipwith bequeathed a gun and a horse and carriage to his family.

Skipwith’s life is a strong counterpoint to the narrative of early African Americans as nothing but “downtrodden [and] powerless,” Sesha Moon said.

“It fortifies the spirit,” Enjoli said, “to be able to see historical reflections of yourself that are different from the oppressive ones that we’ve seen.”

Skipwith’s home stayed in his family until about 1905. It passed into the hands of another Black family that lived there for decades — until the 1950s, when the city condemned it along with hundreds of other structures in the path of the highway planned through the heart of Jackson Ward.

But the Moon sisters learned that Skipwith’s cottage survived, bought by White preservationists for $25 and relocated. With the help of Richmond Times-Dispatch Pulitzer-winning columnist Michael Paul Williams, they found the cottage in Goochland County. They visited the home early this year, only to find that it was on the grounds of a former plantation once owned by an official of the Confederate government.

“It’s a tragic irony,” Enjoli Moon said. “Here’s the thing that he built to pass on to his family in order to make sure they had freedom and it ends up on a former tobacco plantation, where the person who owned it …”

“ … fought for your continued enslavement,” Sesha finished.

The building has been so renovated that little original remains, they said. So the sisters decided that rather than try to reclaim it for Jackson Ward, they’d build a reconstruction. And around that same time, they got a site on which to do it.

In February, the Richmond Land Bank of the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust transferred 10 lots in North Jackson Ward to the JXN Project.

The bulk of Jackson Ward south of the highway has seen a resurgence, with restaurants, new apartment buildings and historical homes being renovated. The JXN Project is leading an effort to rename streets, many of which currently honor enslavers.

But the northern side of the neighborhood was in trouble even before the highway cut it off. In the 1940s, blocks of older homes and shops were replaced by a public-housing project — which today is one of Richmond’s most crime-ridden areas and is about to be completely redeveloped by the city.

The land trust, which builds affordable housing, had obtained the North Jackson Ward lots from the Historic Richmond Foundation four years ago but wasn’t sure what to do with them, said Erica Sims, CEO of the trust. “We can’t build a house there and have somebody live over there all by their lonesome,” Sims said. “Historic Richmond came to us and said, ‘I don’t think you know how historic this area is.’ ”

On one corner once stood the house where entertainer Bill “Bojangles” Robinson was born in 1878. Nearby was the house where Charles Sidney Gilpin, one of the most celebrated Black actors of the 1920s, was born the same year. Maggie Walker had once owned rental properties there. All are gone.

Across the street from the site is Shockoe Hill Cemetery, where John Marshall is buried, and where a teenage Edgar Allan Poe would pine at the grave of a friend’s beautiful mother. Beyond that, the old Hebrew Cemetery. And on a hill to the east is an unmarked African burial ground, the extent of which is just now being rediscovered.

It was an “act of racial justice” to give the parcels to the JXN Project, Sims said. “It felt like we are doing something … about this neighborhood that has been treated really unjustly and giving it a chance to see some really amazing things happen,” she said.

Around the same time, the JXN Project won a $1.5 million grant from the Mellon Foundation, a big step toward the group’s goal of raising about $4.5 million to fund a new Skipwith cottage and museum on the North Jackson Ward site.

For Bill Martin, who runs the Valentine museum of Richmond history, the JXN Project has been a thrilling exercise in how a community can redefine itself through understanding its past. “The kind of research they’re doing is really groundbreaking, going into sources that were not looked at before,” he said.

Martin is working with the city’s Black History Museum to find new uses for Richmond’s toppled Confederate statues, but he sees special significance in the Moon sisters’ efforts. “Reframing this narrative about the power of Richmond’s Black community against really impossible odds is such a powerful story,” he said.

Nearly every day brings new discoveries. Enjoli Moon recently stopped by the North Jackson Ward site and noticed a grass-covered plaque on the ground by the curb. It proclaimed the spot as the former site of a 1790 cottage that “served as law office for Edgar Allen [sic] Poe’s foster father.”

Actually, according to historical documents, John Allan’s office was originally located several blocks away. It was moved to this spot in the later 1800s, where, for many years, it was home to a Black family.

That’s the kind of interwoven history — beyond Confederate monuments — that the JXN Project aims to bring back to life.

Friends from out of town “don’t understand why I love Richmond so much sometimes because … everybody just thinks of Richmond and those damn statues,” Sesha Moon said.

Despite the city’s status as the keeper of Lost Cause mythology, “it also is ground zero for Blackness in this country,” she said. “And it’s a very complicated history. And so maybe that’s why I’m so in love with it, because it has so much still to unpack.”

