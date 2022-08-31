D.C. tipped wage initiative remains on ballot after appeals court ruling

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A revived initiative to phase out D.C.'s tipped wage system should remain on the November ballot, a panel of three D.C. appellate judges ruled Wednesday. While the decision will probably conclude a months-long legal dispute over whether the measure should have been certified for the ballot in the first place, its opponents still have one more chance to appeal.

As proposed, Initiative 82 would gradually raise the city’s tipped minimum wage of $5.05 per hour to match the standard minimum wage, which is $16.10 an hour, by 2027. The initiative’s opponents argue that the measure could discourage customers from tipping and increase costs for businesses. In recent months, they have exhausted legal avenues to keep the measure off the ballot: from a failed petition challenge with the D.C. Board of Elections to a lawsuit filed later in D.C. Superior Court.

A Superior Court judge dismissed the opponents’ complaints in June, bringing the battle to the D.C. Court of Appeals in August; a panel of appellate judges heard arguments over their consolidated complaints last week.

At the hearing, lawyers representing the measure’s opponents argued that the D.C. Board of Elections made procedural errors while determining whether proponents gathered enough signatures to make it onto the ballot. One complaint asserted that the board improperly used an outdated voter roll while verifying signatures; another argued that one tipped worker, who is against Initiative 82, was unjustly denied a chance to review petition signatures submitted by the measure’s proponents. Lawyers for the opponents also challenged the board’s process for sampling and other logistical steps.

“The challengers want to know if there are enough signatures for this to properly be on the ballot. That’s what this is all about,” Andrew Kline, an attorney who is representing some of the challengers, said in an interview before the ruling.

But the appellate judges on Wednesday rejected the opponents’ arguments. Following the decision, Kline said his team was still determining whether they will pursue a rehearing that would go before the full D.C. Court of Appeals, also known as a hearing en banc. He would need to file paperwork requesting that appeal before Saturday.

Ryan O’Leary, one of Initiative 82′s lead organizers, called Wednesday’s decision “vindicating.”

“We’re excited for this to actually get on to the merits of the initiative rather than these petty legal battles,” O’Leary said.

The D.C. Court of Appeals had expedited the case to meet the election board’s strict timeline to print and mail ballots to voters. The board is legally required to send ballots to overseas and military voters by Sept. 23.

Voters considered and supported a similar measure four years ago. In 2018, 55 percent of voters had approved Initiative 77, a measure that would have phased out the tipped minimum wage and required workers to be paid at least $15 an hour by July 2025. But the D.C. Council voted to repeal the measure months later.

