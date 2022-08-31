Police: Off-duty FBI officer exchanged gunfire after collision in D.C.

Gift Article Share

An off-duty FBI police officer in a Hyundai traveling on D.C. Route 295 told investigators he exchanged gunfire with a person inside another vehicle following a collision on Saturday in Northeast Washington, according to a police report made public Wednesday. The D.C. police report offers the first detailed account of the shooting that snarled traffic in the northbound lanes of the highway after the 1:30 p.m. shooting that occurred in two locations on D.C. 295 — near Kenilworth Terrace and near Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE.

No one was injured, and police said they have not made any arrests or found the other vehicle involved in the incident. The FBI officer remained at the scene of the shooting, which is being investigated by D.C. police and the FBI.

The report says the Hyundai Elantra and the other vehicle collided as both were being driven north on D.C. 295. The officer told police the driver of the other vehicle refused to stop. The officer followed it and said an occupant shot at the Hyundai several times with a handgun, the report says.

A short distance up the road, the officer told police the person with the gun fired again, and he returned fire, the report says. The driver of that vehicle, occupied by four people, continued north on the highway.

The police report says the Hyundai has damage “consistent with gunfire” and paint that could have come from the other vehicle.

Lira Gallagher, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Washington office, declined to comment on the investigation. Authorities have not identified the FBI officer.

