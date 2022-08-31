15-year-old charged in shooting of 2 classmates outside D.C. school

Gift Article Share

A 15-year-old student at a public charter school shot and wounded two classmates Wednesday morning during a dispute outside the campus in the Deanwood neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The teenage victims were treated at a hospital and are expected to survive, police said. The IDEA Public Charter School student who was arrested was being charged as a juvenile with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

All three involved had come late to school that day — but one was turned away because he was not dressed in the appropriate uniform, and two others were turned away because they refused an attempt by a staff member to use a wand to check for weapons and other contraband, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III.

School officials said they put IDEA’s 350 students and additional staff on lockdown as police investigated the incident in the 4500 block of Lee Street NE. The shootings occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Classes at the school began Aug. 24 for ninth-graders and Monday for grades 10 through 12.

Another juvenile was also shot Wednesday in a separate incident inside a building in Southeast Washington, police said.

The shootings brought additional attention to gun violence in D.C.

Contee told reporters that officers have confiscated more than 2,000 illegal firearms this year, about 800 more than at this time last year. Homicides are up across D.C. this year, though assaults with dangerous weapons, which includes shootings, are down citywide, police statistics show.

Contee said it is particularly disturbing when guns are found with children. “I don’t care how old you are,” the chief said. “You have to be held to account.” He added, “Somebody’s child is in the hospital as a result of reckless gun violence in our city.”

Contee said the three students who had been turned away from class met up outside the school and got involved in a dispute over an issue that appears to have started a day before in their neighborhood. He said one of the youths who had refused to be checked for weapons shot the other teens with a handgun. The precise nature of the dispute could not be learned.

A spokeswoman for the charter school system confirmed that police told them the students involved attended IDEA, but she had no other immediate statement about the shooting.

“This is what happens when we see young people with firearms,” Contee said, criticizing a decision by D.C. Council members to reject an effort to restore the school resource officer program. Members had voted last year to phase out the program by 2025.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) had advocated for restoring funding in the latest budget talks, but the council voted against her after a contentious debate over the role of law enforcement in schools.

Five of the 13 council members supported Bowser, Contee and D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee, who wanted the program to continue. The decision to eliminate the school police program, which came after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, was fueled by a desire among lawmakers to shrink the footprint of police in the District. They argued that armed officers are not appropriate for schools and could exacerbate tensions with law enforcement.

Contee said the department is down from nearly 100 school resource officers to 60, who are assigned to clusters of schools. A police spokesman said a resource officer was not at IDEA on Wednesday morning.

“I think incidents like this really underscore the importance of having our school resource officers who are able to really interact with young people in the schools,” Contee said, adding that those officers can often use those relationships to learn about disputes that might carry over to a school.

The other shooting occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Alabama Avenue SE, in Benning Terrace. Police said a juvenile male was shot in the chest, and Contee said the teen underwent surgery on Wednesday. He said the incident occurred inside a building during a dispute involving young people.

It could not immediately be learned if the wounded teen was a student. Contee said investigators are “making a lot of progress on this case.”

