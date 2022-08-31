Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Some people sure do have a lot of nerve — or chutzpah, as a speaker of Yiddish might put it. Chutzpah is an astonishing kind of audacity. It is similar to unmitigated gall, though, in its way, chutzpah is almost entertaining. (By the way, is there such a thing as mitigated gall?)

With that in mind — and as this summer draws to a close — let us travel to the waning days of a distant summer in the Catskill Mountains, where from the 1930s to the 1960s, Norma Kirschner’s parents owned a small establishment in Lake Huntington, N.Y., called the Pines Hotel.

“It was mainly known for its food,” wrote Norma, of Silver Spring. “My mother was a fabulous cook and my father an excellent baker. They served seven-course meals and you could have second and third helpings if you wanted.”

Every morning on the breakfast table, guests would find cottage cheese, sour cream, strawberries, blueberries and bananas, along with freshly baked rolls, bagels, cream cheese and lox, plus juices, coffee and coffee cake. You could also order pancakes, French toast or eggs any style — or rather, and eggs any style. You could have anything or everything.

As a couple checked out one day after their week at the Pines Hotel, the woman said to Norma’s mother, “There was so much food on the breakfast table that I never got to order any eggs, so you owe me a dozen eggs to take home.”

I might have tossed a few eggs directly at this lady’s kisser, but not Norma’s mom.

“My mother gave her the eggs,” Norma wrote. “I was a teen when this happened and I never forgot the nerve — chutzpah — of that woman.”

Hearing this made me curious about other instances of chutzpah readers have witnessed. Frankly, we seem to have entered the Age of Chutzpah — you could write a whole book about the chutzpahfest going on at Mar-a-Lago — but I’m looking for less consequential examples, ones where the future of democracy doesn’t hang in the balance.

If you still marvel over something you experienced, send the details — with “The Nerve” in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com. Include your name and city. I may print some in an upcoming column.

Unjust desserts

I don’t think I’d categorize what happened to Pamela Cohn Greer’s late father, Mo Cohn, as chutzpah, but it sure made an impression on him. Pamela was inspired to write in after my recent column mentioning breakfast spoons and how one of my mother’s brothers would lick a spoon to claim it as his own in their large family.

Pamela, of Herndon, wrote: “With the help and support of the wonderful teachers, counselors and coaches at his high school in Centerville, Iowa, my father received a scholarship to Macalester College during the latter years of the Depression. To make ends meet, he worked at the college cafeteria, where he got his daily meals.”

One day, Pamela’s father realized he would be late to his next class if he ate his lunchtime dessert. He put his precious piece of pie in the icebox, covered it with a note that read, “I spit on this,” and signed his name: Mo Cohn.

Wrote Pamela: “When he came back to the cafeteria to help prepare for the evening meal, he went to get his piece of pie and saw that someone had added, ‘So did I’ to his note. That person, however, did not sign his name!”

This was, Pamela wrote, “a story my dad told many times.”

Perhaps Mo Cohn marveled that he was at college at all during a time when such a thing must have seemed a luxury, an outcome possible only because of the support he’d received at that Iowa high school.

“My dad spoke so fondly and gratefully about his high school years that upon his death in 1997, my mom established a scholarship fund in his name at Centerville High School,” Pamela wrote.

For the past 25 years, recipients have sent the family handwritten thank-you notes detailing their plans and hopes for the future.

“Nowadays, when teachers often feel not just overworked and underpaid, but disrespected and mistrusted, I hope they realize how indispensable, influential and valuable they are for our children’s and our nation’s future,” Pamela wrote.

As summer ends and school starts, I can’t think of a better sentiment.

