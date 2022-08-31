Man is exposing himself, trying to grab women and girls on W&OD trail

Gift Article Share

Fairfax County and Herndon police said Wednesday that they believe at least six recent cases of a man exposing himself or trying to grab women and girls on or near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail are linked to the same perpetrator. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At a news conference, Fairfax County Police Department Sgt. Tara Gerhard appealed for the public’s help in finding the man responsible and held up a photo of the person that she said had come from a Herndon resident’s surveillance footage system.

Gerhard said Fairfax police have deployed additional officers to work in the area, including neighborhood patrol units on foot and on bicycles, as well as K-9 units. She advised joggers to take precautions.

“These women did nothing wrong. They are victims of a crime,” Gerhard said.

She offered this advice: “We’re asking you to make sure you tell somebody where you’re going if you’re going out for exercise or for a walk. Make sure that you take your phone with you. … If you’re wearing headphones, keep the music at a reasonable level and pay attention to your surroundings.”

Advertisement

Gerhard said the man in the photo from Herndon matches the description of the person believed to be behind each of the attacks, and investigators are combing through previous cases to determine whether he might be linked to others.

Detectives continue to investigate the series of indecent exposures & assaults on the WO&D Trail. The man below is a suspect in the incident that occurred last Friday in Herndon & believed to be related to the other cases. Call 703-691-2131 w/info. https://t.co/1TZN6TedK7 pic.twitter.com/Q9ZABWYC3e — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 31, 2022

The most recent incident occurred Tuesday evening in the 1800 block of Old Reston Avenue, Fairfax County police said. In what they described as an “attempted abduction,” police said a man tried to grab a teenager walking on the sidewalk, and the teen broke free and ran.

On Friday, Fairfax County police said a man similarly grabbed a woman who was walking east on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, a little after 8 a.m. The woman, they said, broke free and saw the man running toward the 12100 block of Sunset Hills Road “with no pants on.” Later that day, Herndon police responded to a call for of an “assault and indecent exposure” on the trail near Ferndale Avenue.

Advertisement

A Herndon police spokesperson said Wednesday that the incident is believed to be connected to the other Fairfax County cases. County police said the man also may have exposed himself on the trail near the Fairfax County Parkway between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Aug. 3, Aug. 15 and Aug. 18.

“We’re continuing to talk to witnesses and victims in these cases to see if there’s any new information that we can relay to our communities,” Gerhard said.

Gerhard said that, if the person is apprehended, charges could range from assault to indecent exposure, depending on the case and what the investigation reveals. Gerhard also said that all of the victims are female, both juveniles and adults.

Police do not know whether the man has a vehicle to get to the W&OD trail or if he lives in the Fairfax area, Gerhard said.

GiftOutline Gift Article