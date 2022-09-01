Police investigate report of gunshot at L’Enfant Plaza Metro station

Gift Article Share

Police are investigating a report that somebody fired a gun Thursday afternoon on a platform at the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station, according to spokeswoman for the transit agency. A woman was hurt in the incident, but authorities said it was not immediately clear how and she did not go to the hospital.

Spokeswoman Sherri Ly said Metro Transit Police are not sure whether the female victim had been grazed by a bullet or if she was injured in another way. Ly said the woman was treated at the scene.

Ly also said a person was detained in the incident, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on the upper-level Green and Yellow line platform of the station in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue SW. Ly had no immediate details on the what led to the apparent gunfire.

Green and Yellow line trains heading in the direction of Branch Avenue/Huntington had been bypassing the station, forcing riders to take shuttle buses. Ly said that as of about 5 p.m., trains were single-tracking through the station and buses were no longer required.

