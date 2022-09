A man who was shot last month in the Hillcrest Heights area of Prince George’s County, Md., has died, police said.

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department said Anton Meachum, 29, of Temple Hills, died of injuries he sustained in a shooting about 3 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the 2600 block of Colebrook Drive near Iverson Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he died on Monday.