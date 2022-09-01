The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Md. gubernatorial candidates set to square off in debate

By
September 1, 2022 at 11:48 a.m. EDT
The Maryland State House in Annapolis. (Mark Gail/The Washington Post)
Comment

Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox will face each other in a gubernatorial debate next month, offering voters a first live glimpse of their sharp political differences.

The debate, which is slated for Oct. 12, will be hosted by Maryland Public Television.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

It is the first debate that both candidates have agreed to participate in. Cox has repeatedly criticized Moore in recent weeks, arguing that he has refused other invitations. Moore turned down a request to participate in a forum Sept. 27 at Morgan State University. Allisa Mason, scheduling director for Moore’s campaign, told the MSU Spokesman, the college’s newspaper, that “We also have a responsibility not to promote or elevate the dangerous views of our opponent.”

Mason said Moore would debate Cox at “the appropriate time and forum.”

“I look forward to the opportunity this October to contrast my vision and values with Dan Cox’s far-right agenda,” Moore said in a email announcing the debate. “The stakes of this election could not be more clear.”

Cox’s campaign emailed a statement Thursday with the subject line: “FINALLY.”

“I am glad Wes Moore has finally accepted an invitation to debate with me,” he said. “I look forward to letting the voters of Maryland see the candidates live, in person and unfiltered.”

David Lashar, a Libertarian gubernatorial candidate, criticized MPT for not including third-party candidates.

Third-party candidates have not participated in recent Maryland gubernatorial debates.

Loading...