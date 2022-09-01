Md. gubernatorial candidates set to square off in debate

Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox will face each other in a gubernatorial debate next month, offering voters a first live glimpse of their sharp political differences.
Mason said Moore would debate Cox at “the appropriate time and forum.”
“I look forward to the opportunity this October to contrast my vision and values with Dan Cox’s far-right agenda,” Moore said in a email announcing the debate. “The stakes of this election could not be more clear.”
Cox’s campaign emailed a statement Thursday with the subject line: “FINALLY.”
“I am glad Wes Moore has finally accepted an invitation to debate with me,” he said. “I look forward to letting the voters of Maryland see the candidates live, in person and unfiltered.”
David Lashar, a Libertarian gubernatorial candidate, criticized MPT for not including third-party candidates.
Question for @marylandpubtv: Is your exclusion of candidates on the Nov ballot consistent with your mission? With civic duty? Q for @iamwesmoore: Do you support this exclusionary, undemocratic practice? Q for @DanCoxEsq: Are you afraid to debate me? On the ballot, on the stage!— David Lashar - Libertarian for Maryland Governor (@DavidLashar) September 1, 2022
Third-party candidates have not participated in recent Maryland gubernatorial debates.