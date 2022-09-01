The National Book Festival is back in person. Here’s who to see.

Listen 14 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After two years of streaming author conversations, podcasts and virtual Q&A sessions with readers, the National Book Festival is back in person at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Sept. 3. More than 200,000 visitors passed through the doors in 2019, with some even lining up at 3 a.m. to make sure they’d secure seats for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s main stage appearance.

But with more than 120 authors and poets in attendance, and events happening on up to 10 stages at the same time, the schedule throws up some tough choices: Do you try to grab a seat for Nick Offerman and a National Park Service ranger discussing “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play,” hear Kirstin Chen, Katie Gutierrez and Amanda Eyre Ward dissecting our national obsession with true crime, or listen to Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss talk about “Path Lit By Lightning,” his new biography of Jim Thorpe?

So we turned to experts for advice: We asked the owners and booksellers at the area’s independent bookstores which authors were on their must-see lists. We also received recommendations from some of the young, opinionated members of the Youth Advisory Councils at Alexandria’s Hooray for Books, who help the beloved Old Town shop decide which new titles to stock.

I have fond memories of shelving Erin Entrada Kelly’s “Hello Universe” at my children’s elementary school library, as it had just been awarded the Newbery Medal and was a favorite with the students. Entrada Kelly’s books reliably present readers with beautifully told stories with themes of friendship and courage. In her Marisol Rainey series, we meet a shy heroine, quiet and imaginative, who nonetheless shows courage when it’s needed most. She reminds us that not everyone is an adventure seeker. Some of us just might be simply afraid of the unknown, but the emotional journey is the same. Young readers will embrace her characters and learn the importance of finding your own path. — Jen Morrow, owner, Bards Alley Bookshop, Vienna, Va. (Entrada Kelly: 10:50-11:15 a.m. KidLit stage; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. book signing)

Like the best fiction, Ed Yong’s “An Immense World” helps us understand and appreciate the “other.” Here, those others are the many creatures who inhabit our planet but live in entirely different sensory worlds. Mixing science and anecdote, the book explores how animals see, hear, smell and otherwise move through the world in ways that are so different from the way we experience it, they are hard to grasp. But in the end this nonfiction book rooted in our limitations becomes a wonderful story about empathizing with those whose lives we cannot fully understand, and a rousing case for protecting their world(s). — Scott Morrow, owner, Bards Alley Bookshop, Vienna. (Yong: 5:05-5:50 p.m. Society & Culture stage; 6:30-7:30 p.m. book signing.)

Lidia Yuknavitch’s writing is wild, like really. Always edgy and imaginative, her presentation will be one to see. Ed Yong will surprise you and challenge your perception. His books are creative nonfiction in the best sense. Whether writing sports or political history, David Maraniss is a portraitist par excellence. His books inevitably become the go-to source for his chosen subject. — Rod Smith, Bridge Street Books, Georgetown. (Yuknavitch: 1:15-2:15 p.m. Writers Studio stage; 2:30-3:30 p.m. book signing. Yong: 5:05-5:50 p.m. Society & Culture stage; 6:30-7:30 p.m. book signing. Maraniss: 10-10:45 a.m. History & Biography stage; 11 a.m.-noon book signing.)

Our Busboys and Poets store supervisor is “very excited to see Darcie Little Badger featured and getting more attention, especially as her books feature perspectives (including Indigenous and asexual) that too frequently go unseen.” We recommend Little Badger’s most recent book, “A Snake Falls to Earth,” if you’re in the mood to devour some Indigenous futurism mixed with fantasy for a story that stays with you long after you finish it.

Busboys and Poets favorite Jason Reynolds was definitely our top pick when I surveyed our supervisors, and for good reason: With a pen as astute as his understanding of kids and teens, Reynolds captures what it can mean to be a kid while using poetry and more graphic and image-driven books to draw in kids and teens from a variety of reading levels. He tackles difficult subject matter including race, police brutality and trauma in fictional titles like “All American Boys” and “Long Way Down,” and his nonfiction adaptations of “Stamped From the Beginning.” He’s been a part of the Miles Morales story with Marvel, and explores what it means to be a kid in a big city with books like “Look Both Ways” and “Stuntboy, In the Meantime.” We’ve been lucky to host Reynolds several times over the years and are excited to see him twice at this year’s National Book Festival. — Lori Barrientos Sanchez, director of operations, Busboys and Poets Books. (Little Badger: noon-1 p.m. Young Adult stage; 1:30-2:30 p.m. book signing. Reynolds: 1-2 p.m. Main stage; 2:30-3:30 p.m. book signing; 6-6:45 p.m. Young Adult stage.)

I was thrilled to see D.C. writers and friends-of-East City Bookshop Lou Bayard, Jennifer Close and Jason Reynolds participating, along with certified MacArthur genius Jesmyn Ward (every Ward book is a masterpiece!). This year, though, I want to alert attendees to a writer they might not know yet: debut author Morgan Talty. Morgan’s book, “Night of the Living Rez,” is a stunning, searing collection of linked short stories about the residents of Maine’s Penobscot reservation. This collection reads like a novel, and I haven’t stopped thinking about its indelible characters since I finished it two months ago. — Emilie Sommer, book buyer, East City Bookshop, Capitol Hill. (Talty: 10:50-11:50 a.m. Writers Studio stage; 12:30-1:30 book signing.)

Malinda Lo is a Chinese American lesbian immigrant who primarily writes Sapphic YA fantasy and historical fiction. “Last Night at the Telegraph Club,” a Little District Books favorite, is an example of #OwnVoices that introduces readers to the Asian and Sapphic experience, two intersecting identities vastly underrepresented in literature. Nyle DiMarco is a part of our D.C. queer community as a Gallaudet alum. Outspoken about progressing LGBTQ+ rights and having dedicated his life’s work to improving the lives of deaf and hard-of-hearing youth, he wrote a memoir in which he talks about growing up deaf in a world for hearing people. — Patrick Kern, owner, Little District Books, Barracks Row. (Lo: noon-1 p.m. Young Adult stage; 1:30-2:30 p.m. book signing. DiMarco: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Main stage; 4-5 p.m. book signing.)

When you listen to Janelle Monáe’s albums, you can tell you are getting a peek into a different world. “The Memory Librarian” brings us into Monáe’s imagination of a not-so-far-fetched dystopia. These stories ask new questions we may not normally ask ourselves: Who are we, as a people, without our memories? How essential is remembering our past to our freedom in the present? Filled with new, fresh ideas, this book is a fantastical allusion to our own country’s erasure of the past. Hearing Monáe discuss how she envisions the world is the highlight of the weekend. — Amani Jackson, inventory supervisor, Loyalty Bookstores, Petworth and Silver Spring. (Monae: 11:30-12:30 p.m. Main stage; 1-1:30 book signing.)

I’m extremely excited about Derrick Barnes, author of “The King of Kindergarten” and “The Queen of Kindergarten.” One of my most favorite books by Derrick is “Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut.” As a little kid, I never saw my journey represented between the pages of a book — normal experiences like going to kindergarten or getting my hair styled (which made me feel so proud). To know audiences and young people will have the opportunity to read these books and relate, and feel seen is immeasurable to me. I’m also beyond excited to see Jason Reynolds, Kwame Alexander, Candice Iloh and, of course, Ruby Bridges. Each of them offers a very tangible, candid perspective of life through the lens of Black people and yet, written for all people to connect with — if they are open to seeing that others are just as normal with goals and ideas, fears, hurts and love as they themselves are. — Ramunda Young, co-founder, MahoganyBooks, Anacostia and National Harbor. (Barnes: 12:10-12:35 p.m. Please Read Me a Story stage; 1-2 p.m. book signing. Alexander: 2:20-2:45 p.m. KidLit stage; 3-4 p.m. book signing. Iloh: 1-2 p.m. Main stage; 2:30-3:30 p.m. book signing. Bridges: 11:30-11:55 a.m. Please Read Me a Story stage.)

Clint Smith has long been a favorite poet of mine, but the unexpected joy of reading his writing heartfully and fearlessly about American history hit me hard. I have returned to “How the Word is Passed” time and time again in the past year, as the question of how we reconcile our history, ideals and the effect of both on our daily lives becomes ever more pressing. Smith’s research, first-account narratives and compelling storytelling make this book unputdownable (or even when listening on audio, which I recommend for his excellent narration). Cannot wait to listen to him further discuss this project and his continued work this weekend in conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Stephen Henderson. — Hannah Oliver Depp, owner, Loyalty Bookstores, Petworth and Silver Spring. (Smith: 1:15-2 p.m. History & Biography stage; 2:30-3:30 p.m. book signing.)

I cannot wait to hear Kim Fu discuss her “Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century.” This beautiful book is a delightfully weird and wonderful short-story collection. With elements of sci-fi, horror and magical realism, these stories exist in that state of lucid dreaming, where the distinction between fantasy and reality doesn’t quite make sense. Or, as the narrator in “Liddy, First to Fly” says, “The realm of pretend had only just closed its doors to us, and light still leaked through around the edges.” Unsettling, haunting and strangely seductive, you will not be able to look away from Fu’s precise-yet-lyrical writing. Fans of “Black Mirror,” Aimee Bender’s “The Girl in the Flammable Skirt” or Samantha Schweblin’s “Fever Dream” will love this memorable and utterly unique collection and will not want to miss Fu’s panel. — Christine Bollow, programs and marketing manager, Loyalty Bookstores, Petworth and Silver Spring. (Fu: 1:15-2:15 p.m. Writers Studio stage; 2:30-3:30 p.m. book signing.)

If you have never seen Jason Reynolds speak, you absolutely must. I don’t care how old you are (though his books are targeted to young readers) — listening to Reynolds is a life-altering experience. It’s rare to find someone who has the talent to capture an audience as thoroughly in-person as they engage readers with their writing, but Reynolds is that person. Every opportunity to hear him speak is a gift. — Lelia Nebeker, book buyer, One More Page Books, Arlington. (Reynolds: 1-2 p.m. Main stage; 2:30-3:30 p.m. book signing; 6-6:45 p.m. Young Adult stage.)

You don’t need me to tell you that Jason Reynolds and Kwame Alexander (a friend of the store!) are as magical in person as they are on the page, so instead I’ll tell you that Tiffany D. Jackson and Ryan La Sala are unhinged in the best possible ways — and much funnier in person than their harrowing novels would lead you to believe! — Leah Grover, events manager, Scrawl Books, Reston. (Jackson and La Sala: 1:15-2:15 p.m. Young Adult stage. Jackson: 4-5 p.m. Main stage; 5:30-6:30 p.m. book signing. La Sala: 5:30-6:30 p.m. book signing.)

Nuar Alsadir is a psychoanalyst and poet, who has just released a fascinating book called “Animal Joy.” It’s all about how the spontaneity of laughter can reacquaint us with our truest, most present selves. Her book, full of delightful asides about attending clown school and raising her daughters, also considers the various types of laughter, including the unplanned and almost mysterious outbursts that can send us into tears. After the years we’ve all been through, who couldn’t use more of that? To tap into it, you might also consider attending an author talk with Susan Coll (“Bookish People”), Grant Ginder (“Let’s Not Do That Again”) and Xochitl Gonzalez (“Olga Dies Dreaming”), who write the kinds of scenes that make readers erupt into giggles, prompting stares on the Metro. Their talk is called “Is Anything Funnier Than Politics?” In their hands, maybe not. — Stephanie Merry, editor, Book World. (Alsadir: 2:35-3:20 p.m. Writers Studio stage; 4-5 p.m. book signing.)

With Samira Ahmed’s knack for writing fierce, young female characters, I know her conversation with Sabaa Tahir will bring the fire. In general, I think this year’s lineup is an extension of the inclusion I’ve seen since Carla Hayden took over as Librarian of Congress. Love that it’s back in person, and can’t wait to hit the floor. — Kromeklia Bryant, general manager, Solid State Books, H Street NE. (Ahmed and Tahir: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Young Adult stage; 4-5 p.m. book signing.)

From the Hooray for Books Youth Advisory Councils, we recommend that visitors see the following authors and illustrators:

Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris, “The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza”: Dahlia B., age 8, says, “This graphic novel is hilarious and action-packed.” (9:30-9:55 a.m. KidLit stage; 10:30-11:30 a.m. book signing.)

R.M. Romero, “The Ghosts of Rose Hill”: Rena C., age 14, says, “This book, in superior prose, really hits home.” (11-11:45 a.m. Young Adult stage; noon-1 p.m. book signing.)

Ruby Bridges, “I Am Ruby Bridges”: Lyle V., age 7, says, “I recommend this book because it’s about an important part of history!” (11:30-11:55 a.m. Please Read Me a Story stage. Bridges’s interview is prerecorded, but moderator Andrea Davis Pinkney will answer questions.)

Johnnie Christmas, “Swim Team”: Clair C., age 8, says, “Anyone who likes swimming will like this book.” (12:10-12:45 p.m. KidLit stage; 1-2 p.m. book signing.)

Gordon Korman, “The Fort”: Allison H., age 11, says, “I rate this book 10 out of 10 — I LOVED this book.” (1:40-2:05 p.m. KidLit stage; 2:30-3:30 p.m. book signing.)

Sabaa Tahir, “All My Rage”: — Callie C., age 15, says, “This book was captivating to read — I couldn’t bring myself to put it down.” (2:30-3:30 p.m. Young Adult stage; 4-5 p.m. book signing.)

If you go

The National Book Festival is Saturday at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW. Festival events run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and doors open at 8:30 a.m. Admission is free. Some events will be live-streamed on loc.gov/bookfest; the library says videos of all programs will be available after the festival is over. A full interactive schedule is available on loc.gov/bookfest.

