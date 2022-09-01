Oath Keepers attorney Kellye SoRelle arrested on Jan. 6 charges

An attorney for the Oath Keepers who was with the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested Thursday in Texas on charges related to the attack on Congress, federal prosecutors announced.
An attorney for SoRelle could not immediately be reached for comment.
A bare-bones, three-page indictment alleges SoRelle in December 2020 and January 2021 “did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with other persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, that is, Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote.”
The charging paper accuses SoRelle of aiding and abetting others to do the same on Jan. 6, 2021, and of persuading others to withhold or destroy records.
This is a developing story and will be updated.