Legal Issues

Oath Keepers attorney Kellye SoRelle arrested on Jan. 6 charges

By
and 
 
September 1, 2022 at 11:09 a.m. EDT
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the self-described citizen militia group Oath Keepers, center, speaks during a rally in 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)
An attorney for the Oath Keepers who was with the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested Thursday in Texas on charges related to the attack on Congress, federal prosecutors announced.

Kellye SoRelle, 43, was arrested in Junction, Tex., and is scheduled to make an initial appearance Thursday afternoon before a federal judge in Austin, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for Washington. SoRelle was charged in an indictment returned Wednesday on four counts — conspiracy, obstruction of a federal proceeding, tampering with documents and misdemeanor trespassing in a restricted building or grounds — prosecutors said.

An attorney for SoRelle could not immediately be reached for comment.

A bare-bones, three-page indictment alleges SoRelle in December 2020 and January 2021 “did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with other persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, that is, Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote.”

The charging paper accuses SoRelle of aiding and abetting others to do the same on Jan. 6, 2021, and of persuading others to withhold or destroy records.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

