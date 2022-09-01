Police shoot two people in Prince William undercover operation

Gift Article Share

Prince William County and Manassas City police officers wounded two people Thursday night during a gun battle that erupted during an undercover operation in Woodbridge, officials said. The operation also involved two federal law enforcement agencies. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police released few details late Thursday, including the age, genders and conditions of the two people who were wounded during the shooting that happened in the area of Cloverdale Road and Fox Glove Court about 7 p.m.

The incident unfolded during “a multiagency undercover operation” that involved police from the county, Manassas City and Manassas Park, along with agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Prince William County Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps, who briefed reporters near the scene.

The two people were taken to a hospital. No officers were injured, Phelps said.

At least two county officers and two Manassas City officers fired their weapons during “an exchange of gunfire,” Phelps said. Police declined to describe the nature of the operation or what led to shots being fired.

Investigators gathered video from the area, and Phelps asked the public to contact police if anyone witnessed the incident or has video footage.

“Anyone who captured any information, we’re looking to view that,” Phelps said. “Any information is welcome. We need to make sure we’re doing a very detailed investigation.”

The probe into the shooting will be handled by Arlington officials as a part of a regional agreement to independently investigate such incidents and present findings to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Phelps said. Internal affairs investigations will be conducted by the county and Manassas City departments, he said.

