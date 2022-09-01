Man who fled to Ethiopia after Va. couple’s killing is convicted of murder

Gift Article Share

A 28-year-old who police accused of fleeing to his native Ethiopia after killing a young couple in Virginia was convicted of first-degree murder, authorities announced Wednesday. Yohannes Nessibu was convicted by a jury in the slaying of 22-year-old Kedest Simeneh, who was found fatally shot in the backyard of a Burke residence in December 2016. He is charged — but has yet to face trial — in the shooting of 22-year-old Henok Yohannes.

Relatives of the victims had said previously that detectives told them Nessibu had gone with a group to Yohannes’s home to purchase drugs, but the deal went awry, and Nessibu shot him. Nessibu then forced the people to drive to the Burke neighborhood where Simeneh was found shot, family members have said.

After the killings, Nessibu fled to Ethiopia, and the families of those slain grew anguished as he remained a free man — even though he had been indicted in Fairfax County in March 2017.

The United States wanted him returned to stand trial, but Ethi­o­pia refused because it bars the extradition of its own citizens. He was ultimately arrested and brought back to the U.S. in 2019, which a spokeswoman for the embassy of Ethiopia in Washington said was possible because he was an American citizen.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano (D) said at a news conference Thursday that the guilty verdict had been a long time coming.

“I want the community to know that no matter how long it takes, this office will do whatever it takes to bring accountability to somebody that would hurt a member of our Fairfax County community,” Descano said.

Descano said trials for the two killings had been separated from each other, and he hoped the other would be scheduled before Nessibu’s sentencing in February 2023.

“With the guilty verdict that we got, Mr. Nessibu is already facing life in prison,” Descano said.

Descano said he hopes the verdict puts the victim’s family on the path to closure.

“After the verdict was read yesterday, there were a number of the victim’s family in the courtroom and there was just a palpable sense of relief,” Descano said. “This happened six years ago, so to be living with that pain for six years and to finally see the person who did this to your family be held accountable? Joy is too strong of a word because it’s not a joyous occasion, but the sense of relief was palpable.”

