A Chesapeake Bay lighthouse is up for auction. No bids have come in.

The federal government has been looking for a new steward of a 120-year-old Chesapeake Bay lighthouse since 2017,, but no one has taken the bait. The lighthouse, affectionately called the "spark plug" by locals, was recently put up for auction to the public — a move the federal government can make only after it has exhausted other options. The starting bid is $15,000.

As of Thursday, Sept. 1 — more than 20 days after the auction began — there have been no bids, said Will Powell, a U.S. General Services Administration spokesman. Powell added that it’s “not unusual to not receive bids until the last few days of the auction.”

The lighthouse, built in 1902, is a working navigational aid to the U.S. Coast Guard located about three to four miles west of Middle Hooper Island. This means owning the lighthouse is, well, complicated.

It’s in the middle of the bay, so there is no dock to anchor a boat to. Instead, a person would need to tie the boat to the lighthouse’s outer ladder and climb up, amid the waves.

There were once living quarters, but those have been removed, Powell said. There are no utilities, such as water, sewer, electricity or gas. The area that previously was the kitchen is empty. And even if there were basic amenities, a new owner is not allowed to use the lighthouse as a home or rental unit.

People can stay overnight only if they are the owner or a designated contractor doing maintenance or rehabilitation work, according to a memorandum of agreement. However, they may not want to.

The interior includes “hazardous materials such as lead-based paint, asbestos, benzene, and a host of other dangerous compounds...” according to a 2019 inspection report. And even if that rehab work were to happen, the owner must communicate with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division because it is located in a Navy- controlled surface danger area.

“It is imperative, for obvious safety reasons, that the lighthouse not be occupied whenever range operations which involve dropping non-explosive ordnance or firing inert missiles are scheduled to occur in that area of the range,” according to a memorandum of agreement.

The lighthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places. That title also comes with the responsibility of upkeep. A new owner would be legally required to maintain the lighthouse in accordance with specific historic preservation standards.

“Findings: Fair condition, but approaching poor,” a 2019 lighthouse inspection report reads.

The lighthouse sits in about 18 feet of water and the foundation extends another 18 feet above. A tower was built on top of the foundation and the focal plane, or the height of the light, is 63 feet. The lighthouse has a “distinctive design and method of construction that typified lighthouse constructions on the Chesapeake Bay during the late half of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries,” according to the National Register of Historic Places registration form.

“The Hooper Island Light Station is significant for its association with the federal governmental efforts to provide an integrated system of navigational aids and to provide for safe maritime transportation in the Chesapeake Bay, a major transportation corridor for commercial traffic from the early nineteenth through twentieth centuries,” according to the registration form.

The upkeep was too daunting for the U.S. Lighthouse Society, a national organization with more than 3,000 members and the lighthouse’s current owner.

“We started to realize as an organization, about five years after we started, that the remoteness of the lighthouse and the difficulty in getting onto the lighthouse was basically limiting our time that we had to work on the lighthouse,” said Henry Gonzalez, the society’s vice president. “There were many days that were lost to our volunteers because we just weren’t able to dock onto the lighthouse.”

When asked about the lighthouse’s history — stories of its previous stewards or the history it has seen on the waters in its 120 years, Gonzalez said: “There’s nothing really that stands out a lot. No deaths, no disappearances. We don’t have any ghost stories, unfortunately.” He did mention the white, glossy tile — similar to that of a subway station in the 1900s — lining the interior of the lighthouse, which he said is unique.

Since 2000 — the year the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act was enacted — the GSA has transferred about 148 lighthouses. That includes 82 no-cost transfers to public entities, such as nonprofit organizations, and 66 through public sales that have amassed more than $8 million.

The GSA hopes the Hooper Island listing reaches nonprofit groups or private buyers who “really like, enjoy, love, lighthouses,” he said.

“ “It’s not every day that a lighthouse comes up for auction,” Powell said.

But the Hooper Island lighthouse still hasn’t spurred any bidding wars.

“Should GSA not receive any bids on the lighthouse property, we will consult with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Lighthouse Society on potential next steps, possibly including another auction,” Powell said.

“We really hope the new owners, whoever they are, will do a good job fixing it and making it look great again and be around for a very long time,” said Greg Krawczyk, the vice president of the Chesapeake Chapter of the U.S. Lighthouse Society. He said buyers should ensure they have the money to do the needed restoration work.

Capt. Phil Gootee isn’t planning on putting a bid on the lighthouse, but he hopes someone else does.

The Dorchester County native grew up fishing in the area, boating across the Honga River to the Chesapeake Bay to find redfish, sea trout, striped bass and other wildlife. He now oversees guided lighthouse tours, including the Hooper Island lighthouse, through his fishing charter and tour company. It cost $500 for 12 or less people, he said.

“It would be nice to see somebody fix it up because it is part of the history of the area,” Gootee said. “You go down there, you’re fishing, and you always see it when you’re coming back ... you see that lighthouse, you’re getting closer to home.”

