Man arrested and charged with murder in Prince George’s, police say

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday in a District Heights area shooting in August, Prince George’s County police said. Trevon Cox, of Clinton, is charged with second-degree murder and related counts in the killing of Stanley Ramey, 28, of District Heights, on Aug. 17, police said. He is being held without bond at the county jail.

Officers found Ramey with gunshot wounds in an apartment complex parking lot about 10:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue, police said. He died at the scene.

According to an initial investigation, police said Ramey was not the intended target of the fatal shooting. Police are investigating a motive.

The department released a video Friday afternoon showing what they think is a car connected to the shooting or whose driver or occupants were the intended target. The footage was taken at the time of the shooting, police said, and shows a red car driving on Rochelle Avenue.

Police said they are looking to speak with the occupants of the red car and do not think anyone in the car was injured.

It was not immediately clear whether Cox has an attorney.

