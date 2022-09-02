Man fatally shot at son’s football practice, D.C. police say

Gift Article Share

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night at his son’s youth football practice next to an elementary school in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. Police said the shooting occurred about 7:20 p.m. on a sidewalk in the proximity of players, coaches and parents who were on an expansive field in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.

Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said Friday that the circumstances of the shooting near Malcolm X Elementary School were being investigated and that no arrest had been made.

Sternbeck said police found a ghost gun on the victim after he had been shot. Ghost guns are untraceable firearms manufactured or built at home from kits and lacking serial numbers. Police said the man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Police also were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday about 6:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 18th Street SE, in the Fairlawn neighborhood. Sternbeck said a man was shot outdoors and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

As of Thursday night, homicides in the District were up 2 percent from the same time in 2021, police statistics show. D.C. ended 2021 with more than 200 killings for the first time in nearly a decade.

