Student fatally shot at high school in Baltimore, police say

Harrison said the student of the vocational school also known as Mervo High was approached in the schoolyard by a student from another school and the two had a "heated" encounter. The student from the other high school took out a gun during the encounter and then fired "multiple times at our victim," Harrison said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and died at about 3:26 p.m., Harrison said. No one else was injured in the shooting, he said.

Baltimore City Public Schools police officers were outside in the yard during the shooting and chased after the student who fled down the street, Harrison said. Police arrested the student nearby and recovered a gun they believe was used in the shooting, he said.

“This is an extremely tragic situation,” he said. “Beyond tragic, happening on the grounds of a school in the beginning of the school year as school is opening.”

Baltimore City Public Schools said on Twitter it canceled all after-school activities. The school system welcomed students back for the first week on Monday, according to the school system’s website.

Harrison said police would not be naming the school the student attends or either students’ names on Friday. The victim’s family has been notified and was at the hospital, he said.

Harrison said police are still investigating how and why the conflict started.

“This is again another case of the prevalence of guns in our community, the ease of access to those guns and the willingness to use them just to solve conflict,” Harrison said. “This is conflict resolution, or the failure to solve conflict in a peaceful, sensible way.”

Counseling services for the school community were on-site and will continue through next week, Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises said at the news conference.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said at the news conference that there is a “school full of children” crying and encouraged the community to become more involved in helping youth. The mayor is a graduate of Mervo High, according to the city government website.

“There are too many, too many young people that are being harmed in our city,” Scott said. “But there are also so many others that are out there just waiting for someone to care for them. To show them a better way.”

