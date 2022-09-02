Man who police say traded fire with officer is charged with carjacking

Gift Article Share

A man who D.C. police said exchanged gunfire with an officer last month in Southeast Washington had robbed a woman of $3 and carjacked a security guard before the shootout, according to court documents filed in the case. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Neither the officer nor the man was struck by bullets the night of Aug. 25, and police said they arrested Joseph Hall, 24, of Southeast. He has been charged with carjacking, armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm without a license.

D.C. officials on Friday identified the officer who fired as Ethan Way, who has been on the force six years. Way did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Police said Hall declined to allow authorities to make public the video from Way’s body camera, as is his right. Authorities said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

A Superior Court judge has ordered Hall detained and set a hearing for Sept. 16. His attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to a request for comment.

The encounter occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Sixth Street SE. Police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting a man waving a gun and trying to rob people.

A woman told police a man had pointed a gun at her daughter’s chest and demanded money. The victim gave the man $3, the woman said. Police said the man, later identified as Hall, then ran over to a parked silver Ford EcoSport occupied by two on-duty security guards, known as special police officers.

The driver of the Ford told police the man banged on her window and yelled, “Help me,” according to the court documents. She said the man then pointed a gun at the guard’s head and said: “Give me the keys and get out. Give me the keys. Give me them now or I’m going to blow your head up.”

Police said that the guard and her passenger, who were unarmed, got out of the Ford and ran away and that the driver kept her car keys. Police said Hall got into the Ford just before police, including Way, arrived.

The court documents say Way gave Hall, still inside the vehicle, “multiple verbal commands” to drop the firearm, “but he did not comply.” Police said Hall pointed the gun at Way, who fired, and Hall fired back.

Police eventually arrested Hall and said they found a handgun, emptied of its bullets, in the vehicle.

