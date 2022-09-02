Local Crime & Public Safety ‘From the jump, an attack.’ Child trauma experts weigh in on police video Officers missed chance to comfort a scared 5-year-old, psychologists say, and instead made things worse East Silver Spring Elementary School was the scene of an encounter between a 5-year-old boy and officers in Montgomery County on Jan. 14, 2020. (Dan Morse/The Washington Post)

Gift Article Share

The encounter began calmly enough. “Come here, buddy,” police officer Kevin Christmon asked a 5-year-old boy who had just run off from his school in Montgomery County, Md. But his tone quickly turned stern and commanding. He grabbed the boy’s arm to pull him to his squad car. And what followed, experts say, was an extended encounter that didn’t just terrify the child, it ran counter to how police officers — when well-trained and acting properly — can be ideally suited for such situations.

“This was Chapter One of the textbook of what not to do. That poor little boy,” said Steven Marans, a Yale School of Medicine professor who founded the Child Development-Community Policing Program. Marans has spent 30 years working with officers to build the best ways to communicate with children in crisis, including teaching police to shift from intimidation to what Marans calls a “benign authority” stripped of threats and fears.

Advertisement

“Cops at their best can be wonderful buffers for the overwhelmed feelings of overwhelmed children,” Marans said.

He was one of five experts asked by The Washington Post to review a 51-minute body-camera video that recorded an encounter between two officers and a student at East Silver Spring Elementary School that went viral last year. Their analysis of four key moments are presented below as new details surface from an internal police investigation into the case, and as long-running litigation over the encounter is expected to formally end soon after the county agreed to pay out $275,000 to the boy’s family.

These videos may be disturbing to some viewers.

‘Am I safe?’

At 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2020, Christmon responded in his patrol car to a report the student had run off from his school. Christmon spotted the boy behind a parked Prius. The officer got out, greeted him, and soon pulled him toward his patrol car.

“No, no, no, no, no!” the boy yelled out as he burst into cries and coughs.

A second officer, Dionne Holliday, spoke to the boy after he was lifted and put into the back of the police car. “Does your momma spank you?” she asked him through an open door, adding “I’m going to ask her if I can do it.”

(Video: Montgomery County Police Department)

Ryan Matlow, a child clinical psychologist who directs community programs at Stanford University’s Early Life Stress and Resilience Program, said that before the police even arrived, the child was likely already scared, having just run away from school. Frightened children, Matlow said, look to adults to “co-regulate” their thoughts and emotions.

“They’re constantly reading us, reading adults to evaluate: ‘Am I safe?’ ” Matlow said.

The arriving officers, according to the experts, presented a resounding no.

“This was, from the jump, an attack,” Marans said. “They are condemning him. They seemed ill-equipped to appreciate what it might have felt like to be that 5-year-old boy. He was spoken about and spoken to with disdain. It was like they were talking to simply a ‘bad’ child, rather than a troubled, frightened one needing help.”

“They were not sending a signal of safety to the child’s brain. They were sending signals of danger,” added Jessica L. Griffin, a clinical psychologist and executive director of the UMass Chan Medical School’s Child Trauma Training Center. “The child went into a survival mode, where he was screaming, crying and visibly upset.”

Advertisement

Griffin trains officers — when facing such behavior in children — to “get curious instead of furious.”

Griffin said police officers can get conditioned to view safety in terms of physical threats. “In defense of law enforcement, their first thought isn’t always psychological safety, yet that piece is very important, especially for children,” she said.

“It’s not that we are expecting law enforcement to be therapists,” Griffin said. “But there are things that you can do to be therapeutic without being a therapist that can really help a child.”

Holliday declined to comment for this report. Christmon through his attorney declined to comment. During a police internal investigation though, they acknowledged that at times their approach could have been better while justifying parts of the encounter. Christmon said the child was defiant when confronted. Holliday said her threats to spank or beat the child were made simply to “get him to shut up.”

‘Shut that noise up!’

The officers took the child back to his school, calling him “bad” and walking behind him into an assistant principal’s office. The boy balked at going farther or taking a seat in a chair.

“Sit down! Sit down!” Christmon immediately yelled before picking the child up by his armpits and forcing him into a chair. “No!!!” the child yelled, his voice morphing in wailing cries.

Holliday quickly closed in on the child. “Shut that noise up! You better shut that noise up now!” she said, bending over within two feet of his face. “Boy, I’m telling you: I hope your momma let me beat you. I swear to you, I’m going to wear it out.” Her volume rising, Holliday then leaned even closer to the boy’s face and unleashed five consecutive screams.

(Video: Montgomery County Police Department)

Rochelle F. Hanson, a child psychologist at the Medical University of South Carolina, questioned the “severe response” to a child who was crying, choked up and clearly scared. “He wasn’t aggressive. … He wasn’t flailing, hitting, kicking, biting or doing any of the things we often see. He was crying.”

“What I saw was fear,” she added, “they kept attributing to him being a bad kid. When you start labeling a child as bad, that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. You’re telling him he’s worthless. That’s the message that this little boy is going to internalize.”

Adults in the room

Two educators were inside the assistant principal’s office for much of the time that Holliday and Christmon berated the child. Holliday likened the child to a “little beast” and said someone should “crate him.” She called him a “shepherd for the devil,” and asked the educators how the boy could be expelled and moved to a different school. “He got to go somewhere else,” she said.

(Video: Montgomery County Police Department)

Hanson, the South Carolina professor, said the educators should never have let the police officers stay in the office: “It seems like it would have been very easy for them to say, ‘Thank you for bringing him back. We’ll take it from here.’ ”

Even after the officers remained there, the educators still could have acted to blunt any emotional damage to the child.

“A kid can go through a pretty stressful or traumatic experience and not result in a trauma reaction or trauma symptoms — if you have the presence of a supportive caregiver,” Griffin said. “So had a school administrator stepped in or somebody said, ‘Hey, this is not okay, you are safe. We’re going to make sure that you’re safe,’ if somebody would have served as a buffer for him, it could have helped him to regulate.”

Advertisement

David L. Corwin, a child psychiatrist, professor at the University of Utah School of Medicine and past president of the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, said that everyone — children and adults — is taught to obey the police. So that may have weighed on the educators not stepping in.

In civil litigation related to the encounter, an assistant principal in the room spoke to that point. “I did not feel like I had the authority to tell the police what to do,” she said during a deposition. A second educator said she felt the same way.

‘You can beat your child’

About 27 minutes into the encounter — after the officers had stopped yelling at the child — his mother arrived after receiving a call from the school. Conversation about her son’s behavior quickly gave way to the officers suggesting she use corporal punishment.

“You don’t use a weapon,” Holliday said, “but you can smack that butt repeatedly.”

Christmon told the woman that her son didn’t need a therapist. “We’re reiterating, you can beat your child in Montgomery County, Maryland,” he said. “Just don’t leave no cuts, or no crazy cigarette burns or nothing like that.”

(Video: Montgomery County Police Department)

Marans spoke of a broad-based consensus — from the American Academy of Pediatrics and others — that corporal punishment is ineffective and generally contributes to worsening, not improving, behavior. That is just the kind of “developmentally informed” instruction that officers and educators need to hear in their training, Marans said.

The video made it clear that both officers believed that corporal punishment and threats of beatings could change a child’s behavior. “To give them their due,” Marans said of the officers, “they appeared to actually believe this, and indicated that corporal punishment was part of their experiences growing up.”

Holliday’s statements about beating the child, her lawyers argued in court, never amounted to an immediate threat because, among other reasons, Holliday included the condition that she would first need permission from his mother.

Advertisement

In court filings, and as shown in the video, when the officers recommended to the boy’s mother that she administer corporal punishment, she seemed to endorse the practice.

“When parents use corporal punishment, they often up the ante and increase to more severe punishment, which can result in abuse,” Hanson said. “Having law enforcement convey to a distressed parent that you are allowed to hit your kid — that’s not a good message.”

Corwin added that the officer’s belief that misbehavior can be “beaten” out of kids, which he called mistaken, remains widespread. “It’s pretty easy to condemn how those officers acted, but they are just representative of our culture and our society,” Corwin said. “They reflect the violence that is ingrained in our culture.”

GiftOutline Gift Article