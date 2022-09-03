National Book Festival returns in-person with a vengeance after pandemic shift

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The National Book Festival returned to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center after a two-year coronavirus hiatus, drawing thousands of attendees and a flurry of tote bags on Saturday. The literary festival was forced to celebrate its 20th anniversary in an online-only format in 2020, and remained a largely-virtual affair in 2021. The Library of Congress, which organizes the free annual gathering, said it had drawn up to 200,000 attendees before the pandemic. The Washington Post is a charter sponsor of the festival.

This year, more than 90 author talks and literary sessions were held in-person throughout the day, many of them also streamed online, as people bustled and buzzed inside the convention hall. Sessions were held on racism, climate change, how to invest, the Bald Eagle, women leaders of the Civil Rights movement, the Mexican revolution, and there was even a wistful reading celebrating 75 years of the bedtime classic “Goodnight Moon.”

Historians and poets were bookended by sessions that delved into civics and media literacy, including a talk called “Know Your Rights” on how to navigate an online constitution annotated with Supreme Court decisions, and a session titled “Who Do You Trust?: Conspiracies in America.” In the latter session, authors explained how conspiracy theorists have long exploited some of the most traumatic events in U.S. history, including 9/11, the Sandy Hook massacre, the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and the American Revolution itself.

The writer Geraldine Brooks, who won the Pulitzer Prize for her 2005 novel “March,” talked about her new novel “Horse,” which is set across intersecting timelines from 1850 to 2019. A reviewer for The Post called the new novel “a reminder of the simple, primal power an author can summon by creating characters readers care about.”

Actor Nick Offerman, who played the outdoorsman-slash-office manager Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation,” took questions onstage from a U.S. Park Ranger about his new book, “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside.”

“We greedily destroy what we think we don’t need, only to discover we could have used that knowledge,” he said, to applause.

Offerman encouraged attendees to “invest” themselves in a patch of land, however big or small. He said he wakes up energized wondering how his potatoes and other crops are coming along; talked about the joy he gets from woodworking; and encouraged attendees to vote and to learn to make something with their hands. “It’s a superpower we all have,” Offerman said.

Afterward, Offerman autographed books and then got the C-SPAN treatment, appearing on Book-TV on a set in the middle of the festival.

Lillie Hornung, 22, who was wearing a T-shirt of a horse from “Parks and Recreation” called Li’l Sebastian, said she had been looking forward to the book festival all summer, and not just for Offerman. But she said Offerman has an appealing message because he mixes humor with important insights about the risks of climate change and the benefits of more sustainable living.

“It puts it in a different perspective,” Hornung said. “He’s not making light of it,” just reminding readers that sustainable living is joyful as well, Hornung said.

“If we don’t get depressed,” added Elisabeth Staal, 28, as she and Hornung waited in line for an autograph.

Elizabeth Eby, a volunteer at the festival from the District, said she was surprised by some attendees who showed up just as the doors opened, seemingly in withdrawal after missing the in-person festival for two years. Three elder women showed up, and one was “holding up a map and stabbing it,” Eby said. They were looking for a science fiction author’s talk, Eby said.

