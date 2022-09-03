Another trespasser uses Metro tracks to flee, official says

Gift Article Share

Someone tried to flee the law on foot by way of the Metro tracks Friday, temporarily suspending service — for the second time in two weeks — according to the transit system’s general manager. In Friday’s incident, Red Line service was suspended between NoMa-Gallaudet and Takoma during the evening rush hour “due to an unauthorized person on the tracks at Fort Totten,” Metro said on its Metrorailinfo Twitter account.

Someone who was being investigated fled onto the tracks, Metro general manager Randy Clarke said in a tweet. He did not say why the person was being investigated, or by whom.

After power was shut off, Clarke said Metro transit police pursued and made an arrest.

In the previous incident Aug. 27, Clarke tweeted, an arrest was made at Foggy Bottom after someone entered the Blue-Orange-Silver line rail tunnel at Rosslyn after a theft.

No name was available in either incident, and no charges were specified. There was no indication of a connection between the people involved in each incident.

GiftOutline Gift Article