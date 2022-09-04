D.C. police arrest second youth in shootings near National Park

The April 9 shootings took place at P and Canal Streets SW, about three blocks from Nationals Park. Four people were wounded by the gunfire, including two juveniles. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening. The shootings occurred about 45 minutes after a Washington Nationals game ended.

D.C. police on Saturday arrested a 16-year-old male in connection to the shootings of four people near Nationals Park in April, the department said.

On April 10, police arrested a 15-year-old male and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon in the shootings. Their names were not released because they are charged as juveniles. Police said at the time of the first arrest that they were searching for a second person in the case. The 16-year-old arrested Saturday also was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.