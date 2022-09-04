D.C. police arrest second youth in shootings near National Park

D.C. police on Saturday arrested a 16-year-old male in connection to the shootings of four people near Nationals Park in April, the department said.
On April 10, police arrested a 15-year-old male and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon in the shootings. Their names were not released because they are charged as juveniles. Police said at the time of the first arrest that they were searching for a second person in the case. The 16-year-old arrested Saturday also was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
In a separate incident in July 2021, three people were shot on South Capitol Street near the baseball stadium. The shots were audible from inside Nationals Park, forcing the game to be suspended as spectators at the event ducked into the dugouts for cover.