D.C. I-82 foes hope last-ditch appeal will keep measure off ballot

Opponents of Initiative 82 — an effort to boost the minimum wage of tipped workers in the District — on Friday continued their fight to keep the measure off the November ballot. A panel of three D.C. appellate judges has ruled that the question should come before city voters. But the opponents’ lawyers on Friday asked the entire court to rehear the case.

Their petition for an expedited rehearing before the full D.C. Court of Appeals, also known as a hearing en banc, extends a legal fight over whether Initiative 82 should have been granted ballot access. As proposed, the measure seeks to raise the city’s tipped minimum wage (about $5.05 per hour) to match D.C.'s standard minimum wage ($16.10 per hour) by 2027.

The initiative’s opponents, which include some local restaurant owners and workers who say the measure would be costly for businesses and potentially discourage patrons from tipping, have argued in court that the D.C. Board of Elections made procedural errors while determining whether supporters gathered enough valid signatures; they submitted 32,000 of them earlier this year. The opposition’s lawyers needed to decide by Friday night whether they would ask the full Court of Appeals for a rehearing.

Lawyers for Initiative 82′s proponents have until Tuesday to file a response; the court’s active judges will then likely hold a vote on a rehearing en banc. If a majority of them vote in favor, the full court will rehear the case.

A similar situation played out in April, ahead of the District’s June primary election, when D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), then a candidate for D.C. attorney general, was fighting to remain on the ballot after he was deemed ineligible to run by the Board of Elections. A three-panel judge denied McDuffie’s first appeal of the election board’s ruling, and after his lawyers petitioned for a rehearing en banc, the judges split their vote.

The petition was denied. McDuffie, who switched his political affiliation to independent after the primary, is now running for an at-large council seat.

The D.C. Court of Appeals will need to move swiftly in its decision on Initiative 82; the Elections Board is legally required to send ballots to overseas and military voters by Sept 23.

