Two hurt in Va. theater scare, witnesses and authorities say

Two people were injured Saturday as patrons fled the AMC Hoffman movie theater in Alexandria after a shout was perceived as a possible threat, according to authorities and witnesses. “Minor injuries” were reported on the 200 block of Swamp Fox Road in connection with a possible “threat to harm,” the Alexandria police said in a tweet. Two people suffered minor injuries, the fire department said.

Although there was no indication of gunfire or any weapon, the incident appeared to suggest heightened sensitivity to possible harm at public gatherings.

During a showing of a movie, a patron suddenly shouted words suggesting that harm might befall those watching, according to Twitter postings and an interview with a witness.

Someone yelled, “ ‘everybody going to die,’ ” one witness said in a tweet, adding: “We had to rush out of the theater. … Some people lost their shoes and were crying.”

Another witness at the theater said it occurred about an hour into a 4:30 p.m. showing of “The Invitation.” The witness, who declined to be identified by name, said nothing in the movie seemed to prompt the shout. But everyone left the theater, which had been full, she said.

Of the two injured people, one was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, and the other declined to go, said Alexandria fire department Capt. Randolph Woodson.

The multiscreen movie complex is west of downtown Alexandria, about a half-mile north of the Capital Beltway.

