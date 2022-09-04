Seven people shot in Norfolk, police say

The shooting was reported about midnight in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue, near Old Dominion University, according to the department, which did not provide additional details.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue. 7 people have been taken to the hospital (5 have non-life threatening injuries, 2 have life threatening injuries) Call came in around 12:00 a.m. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/rTnL4e4YEF

The Sentara Norfolk General Hospital emergency room was placed on lockdown for about an hour due to the shooting until “hospital leadership determined the situation was stabilized and the emergency room could resume normal operations,” a Sentara Healthcare spokesperson said in a statement.

Norfolk State University said in a tweet around 6 a.m. that “several NSU students” were victims in an “isolated off-campus” shooting near 50th Street and Hampton Boulevard, adjacent to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue. An NSU spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions. The tweet also said NSU police had secured the campus and that counseling services were available for students.