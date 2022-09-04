Police identify teen fatally shot at convenience store in Pr. George’s

A 15-year-old boy died after being wounded in a shooting at a convenience store on Saturday evening that left three others injured, including another 15-year-old, Prince George’s County police said.
Officers found four people with gunshot wounds when they responded to a convenience store about 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ritchie Road in the Capitol Heights area, police said. The victims were all taken to local hospitals, according to police, where Johnson died.
According to an initial investigation, police said, two people walked into the store and began shooting before fleeing.
Investigators do not think the incident was an attempted robbery, and are working to determine whether people inside the store were targeted, police said.