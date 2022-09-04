Police identify teen fatally shot at convenience store in Pr. George’s

A 15-year-old boy died after being wounded in a shooting at a convenience store on Saturday evening that left three others injured, including another 15-year-old, Prince George’s County police said.

Police identified the teen as De’Andre Johnson, of Washington D.C. The other 15-year-old boy is in critical condition at a hospital, police said. One adult has been released from the hospital, and another adult remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. One of the adults is a store employee, police said.