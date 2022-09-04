The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Police identify teen fatally shot at convenience store in Pr. George’s

Another teen was also shot and remains in critical condition, according to police

September 4, 2022 at 6:11 p.m. EDT
Three were injured and one was killed in a shooting Saturday evening in the Capitol Heights area. (iStock)

A 15-year-old boy died after being wounded in a shooting at a convenience store on Saturday evening that left three others injured, including another 15-year-old, Prince George’s County police said.

Police identified the teen as De’Andre Johnson, of Washington D.C. The other 15-year-old boy is in critical condition at a hospital, police said. One adult has been released from the hospital, and another adult remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. One of the adults is a store employee, police said.

Officers found four people with gunshot wounds when they responded to a convenience store about 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ritchie Road in the Capitol Heights area, police said. The victims were all taken to local hospitals, according to police, where Johnson died.

According to an initial investigation, police said, two people walked into the store and began shooting before fleeing.

Investigators do not think the incident was an attempted robbery, and are working to determine whether people inside the store were targeted, police said.

