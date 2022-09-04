Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I think it was when I said to my boss, “You’re in early today,” that I realized I didn’t really understand how offices work. She’d come in at 9 a.m. and she interpreted my comment as “You usually come in late.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So, that was one thing I had to learn when I was just starting out as an office drone: What people say isn’t always what they mean, even if those people are you. Another thing I had to understand: An office is an artificial construct with certain rituals, some obvious, others less so.

This was in 1984, after I’d been hired as an editorial assistant at an association of people who worked at associations. I was fresh out of college and this was my first “real” job. Frankly, my “unreal” jobs had all been easier. They may have been more demanding physically, but they were obvious and self-contained in a way that none of my future jobs would be.

Advertisement

For starters, a lot of the time in that first white-collar job, I didn’t know what to do. It wasn’t that I didn’t understand the job’s discrete tasks — write this; proofread that — it was that I didn’t know how to occupy myself during those stretches when I wasn’t performing those discrete tasks.

In my previous jobs — busboy, dishwasher, delivery driver — I’d always been busy. There was always something required of me and I knew when and how to do it. When a table had dirty dishes on it, I cleared them. When dishes came sliding down the metal chute in my steam-filled corner of the kitchen, I washed them. When all the packages were ready, I loaded them into a vehicle and delivered them.

Things weren’t nearly so clear in an office. Not only was there something called “office politics,” there were deadlines. Deadlines were important, but they were amorphous. Of course, a deadline is real, but it isn’t physical. A pile of dirty dishes is physical. Since two objects may not occupy the same space at the same time, that pile has to be dealt with that instant.

Advertisement

But if your deadline — the time by which you must have prepared for a meeting, written a news release, proofread a brochure — is in two weeks, how are you supposed to parcel out the minutes and hours leading up to that? Unlike dishes, thoughts — the raw materials of the office-bound, white-collar brainworker — occupy the same space all the time. What’s more, they’re elastic, stretching to fill that space.

And unlike with my white apron, my paper hat and my rubber gloves, thoughts couldn’t be left in my locker at work when I clocked out each evening.

An office job, I soon realized, is like an iceberg. There’s the part that’s visible above the waterline of a 9-to-5, Monday-through-Friday schedule, but there’s also the submerged part that intrudes on the rest of the week: before work, after work, on weekends. This hidden part is composed of jagged work thoughts that threatened to pierce my mental hull.

Advertisement

When I worked in restaurants, there were occasional lulls in our shifts, times when we could catch our breath, chill, joke, gossip. But if we looked too relaxed, the hated manager would notice and come up with some horrible task, like scrubbing the dingy wainscoting in the kitchen.

As a freshly graduated 22-year-old, I wondered: Is that how offices are supposed to work?

In my first few months working at an association of people who worked at associations, I kept waiting for someone to comment upon the strangeness of it all. We weren’t in the military, but we put on uniforms: clothes that were dressy without actually being attractive. We were a family, but one in which Mom or Dad could fire you. We were supposed to work 40 hours a week, but did that mean we owed the boss eight uninterrupted hours every weekday? And did that mean we didn’t have to think about work at all during the week’s other 128 hours?

In the 38 years since then, I’m not sure I ever answered those questions satisfactorily. Lucky for me, I eventually found a job that’s as much like busing tables or delivering packages as any I’ve had.

Anyway, happy Labor Day, however you may celebrate.

GiftOutline Gift Article