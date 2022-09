Prince George’s County will impose a curfew on residents 17 and younger, Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Monday. The curfew, which starts Friday at midnight and is scheduled to last 30 days, comes after gun violence took the lives of at least three people in the county over Labor Day weekend. Among the victims was a 15-year-old D.C. resident. A 1-year-old was also shot, but was listed in stable condition.