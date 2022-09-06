West Baltimore must boil water after E.coli finding

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Howard counties were under a boil water advisory Tuesday after officials found E. coli bacteria in the West Baltimore water supply. During routine testing Friday, the Baltimore Department of Public Works found the bacteria in samples taken from the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park communities, the department tweeted Sunday.

“We are confident that the positive results were not a result of the performance of the water treatment plants, which are operating up to code,” DPW tweeted, adding that the problem is not related to wastewater treatment.

DPW is trying to find the source of the contamination and is flushing the system continuously to replenish water supplies, as well as increasing chlorination in the affected area, according to a statement.

The boil water advisory comes as 150,000 residents of Jackson, Miss., are indefinitely without safe drinking water due in part to severe flooding that caused a water treatment plant to fail amid inadequate infrastructure.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a tweet late Monday that he received a briefing on the contamination from the state Department of the Environment, which is assisting Baltimore City officials.

Although E. coli was detected only in samples taken from West Baltimore locations, the city expanded the boil water advisory to parts of Baltimore and Howard counties as a precaution. The affected Southwestern Baltimore County neighborhoods include Arbutus, Halethorpe and Lansdowne.

The city issued a map of the impacted area.

In West Baltimore alone, about 1,500 homes and businesses — from Riggs Avenue to the north, Casey Street to the east, West Franklin Street to the south and Pulaski Street to the west — are affected.

Residents under a boil water advisory must use bottled or boiled water for drinking, preparing and cooking food and brushing teeth. This includes washing fruits and vegetables, making ice, preparing baby formula and washing dishes. Small children should be given sponge baths to help them avoid swallowing water.

Presence of E.coli bacteria indicate the water may have been contaminated by human or animal feces and can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches, and may pose greater health risks for infants, young children, the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems, according to DPW.

The Baltimore Department of Public Works on Tuesday began distributing water in three locations — 1401 W. Lafayette Ave., Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School; 3301 Waterview Ave., Middle Branch Park; and 500 Third Ave., Landsdowne Library — with a limit of three gallons per household, DPW tweeted.

Baltimore County officials are working on a plan to purchase and distribute water in addition to the locations set up by the city. Baltimore County Public Schools provides bottled water to students and staff, and meals will be prepared in facilities outside the affected area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

