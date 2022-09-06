Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Not sure what exactly the word “chutzpah” means? The late author Leo Rosten gave us the perfect definition in his book “The Joys of Yiddish”: “Chutzpah is that quality enshrined in a man who, having killed his mother and father, throws himself on the mercy of the court because he is an orphan.”

Now that takes chutzpah. I asked readers to share their own examples.

Several years ago, Randi Weil of Bethesda was at the Miami airport, on her way back to Washington from a cruise.

“The security line I was on was extremely long and barely moving when I noticed a man cut the line a few people ahead of me,” she wrote. “As if that wasn’t irritating enough, five minutes later the ‘line cutter’ asked the man in back of him to save his place and that he would be back in a few minutes!”

Deborah K. Lichter’s 40-year career as a meeting planner for a professional association based in the District gave her plenty of opportunity to witness chutzpah in action.

“It is common practice for exhibitors at trade shows and the like to offer small tchotchkes to folks who visit their booths,” wrote Deborah, of Silver Spring. “During the trade shows held by my former employer, one of our regular attendees visited all the booths which offered pens.”

For three straight days, he grabbed handfuls of free pens at a time.

Wrote Deborah: “After watching this behavior for years, one of our staff finally had the courage to ask why he needed so many pens.”

His response: “Oh, I don’t use them. I send them off to my son to use in his real estate office so that they don’t have to buy pens.”

Michael J. Maloney of Fairfax had a colleague who used to do something similar when their work group ate lunch at the Olive Garden in Falls Church.

“He would order pizza,” Michael wrote. “While waiting for the pizza he would eat the free salad and the breadsticks. Then he would ask the waitress for more salad and breadsticks. Once his pizza arrived, he would let it sit. I suggested he eat it since we had to get back to the office. He asked the waitress to wrap the untouched, uneaten pizza. He would take the pizza home and have it for dinner. He would have two meals for the price of one. He seemed totally unfazed.”

My earlier column about chutzpah happened to center on an incident involving eggs — at a Catskills resort hotel, as it happens. Here’s another chicken-fruit anecdote, from Tracy Thompson of Bowie, Md.

Tracy was in the cashier’s line at Giant, behind a woman with a ton of groceries. This lady had balanced a carton of eggs very precariously on the edge of the conveyor belt.

“The cashier couldn’t even see them over the pile,” Tracy wrote. “I was wondering how long it would take her to realize she had put her eggs in a precarious spot when the conveyor belt moved and, sure enough, the whole carton fell off.

“The woman looked accusingly at the cashier and said, ‘YOU broke my eggs.’

Wrote Tracy: “My mouth literally fell open, but Giant obligingly got her another carton — and then cleaned up the mess she had made.”

Betsey Hurwitz-Schwab of Cumberland, Md., was the vice president for human resources at a large apparel company. The company had a policy of trying to promote from within, and one day Betsey was interviewing a man from the shipping department for a position in the accounting department.

It was clear this applicant didn’t have the skills for accounting, but Betsey went through the interview, saving her favorite question for last: “Describe for me your ideal job.”

Wrote Betsey: “He leaned back in his chair, looked at me and said, ‘I want your job because all you do all day is push papers.’

“Clearly he did not get the promotion.”

In the early 1980s, Alexandria’s John Neer was visiting his brother in New York City. Every morning, the brothers had to walk a seedy stretch in the neighborhood.

“I noticed a few of the parked cars had handwritten signs on the dashboard saying, ‘No tape player in here,’ ” John wrote. “It was the owner’s attempt to thwart break-ins. My brother told me about coming upon one such car that had been parked in the same spot for over a week. Someone had broken the window and scrawled ‘Get one’ on the note.”

Wrote John: “Not sure if you’d call that chutzpah but I always thought it was pretty funny for a common thief.”

An uncommon thief, you might say.

