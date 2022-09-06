D.C. police investigate flare-up of Labor Day weekend violence

Gift Article Share

Two men were killed in Northeast D.C. over the Labor Day weekend, and police said they are investigating the death of another person whose body was found in a burned vehicle in Northwest — incidents which came amid a flare-up of violence in the nation's capital.

Police said a 14-year-old boy also was shot in the head and critically injured Monday night in the Shaw neighborhood; he remained at a hospital a day later.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases from over the three-day holiday, police said.

The first killing came about 3:40 p.m. on Sunday in the 1800 block of East Capitol Street NE, on the border of Kingman Park and Hill East, near RFK Stadium.

Police said David Louis Baker Jr., 31, of Northeast Washington, suffered trauma to his head during an assault and was unconscious when paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died. The medical examiner found Baker died from “sharp force injuries” and ruled the death a homicide, according to police. His relatives could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, police said they responded to a fire station on Minnesota Avenue in Deanwood in Northeast Washington for a report of a man who had shown up there with a gunshot wound. Police said they determined the man had been shot about one mile away, in the 1000 block of 51st Street NE. Police did say how the man got to the fire station.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital, where he died. He was identified as Terrell Felder, 31, from Suitland, Md. Efforts to reach relatives were not successful Tuesday.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, police said, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 1700 block of 7th Street NW. A woman was grazed by a bullet in the same incident, according to police. Authorities provided no other details of the shooting.

Several other people were shot and wounded across the District over the weekend, according to police, including three people shot and wounded Sunday night at 5th and Kennedy streets NW in the Brightwood Park area. One of the victims was a man, and the other was a 17-year-old female, according to police.

And Monday afternoon, police said firefighters who responded to a burned vehicle found the body of a person inside a black Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle was in an alley the 5700 block of Sixth Street NW, in the Park View neighborhood.

A police report says the fire also damaged a garage door, shingles and the siding to a private residence. No other details, including the identity of the person who died, were immediately available.

D.C. police statistics show that 145 people have been killed in the city this year, compared to 144 at this time in 2021.

Martin Weil contributed to this report

