A mail-in ballot request form arrived at my home the other day. “Complete and return the included form,” read the letter from the Maryland State Board of Elections. Or, it continued, I could save time and get the form online. Either way, I could expect to get a ballot well before the start of early voting for the November general election.

For me, the voting system isn’t perfect. But it’s not hard. Maybe that’s because of where I live.

A 2022 report by the Democracy Initiative Education Fund ranked Maryland second, behind Colorado, in election integrity, voter confidence and voter rights. D.C. ranked 10th and Virginia, 11th.

Not bad for the DMV.

But what about those living in states at the bottom of the list — such as Florida, Texas, Arizona, Wisconsin and Arkansas, just to name a few?

As former Democratic attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. makes clear in his recently published book on voting rights, “Our Unfinished March,” we need free and fair elections for all in this country — or else we’ll all be kissing our voting rights goodbye.

In the book, Holder recalled that the Voting Rights Act of 1965 had been expanding voting opportunities since the day it was signed, with Congress reauthorizing the act to ensure that progress continued.

That all stopped in 2008, he says, when a record turnout elected Barack Obama as the nation’s first Black president. That’s when Republicans began pursuing with precision an agenda that focused on trying to rig democracy in their favor, he says.

“Strategically, you can understand where they were coming from,” Holder writes. “President Obama’s election had scared them — as it should have. The most diverse electorate in history had turned out in unprecedented numbers to send an African American senator to the White House; and they knew the country would only become less white in the years ahead. This presented an existential crisis for a Republican Party whose beliefs increasingly no longer aligned with those of the majority of Americans: Sure, they could sweep a midterm here and there, but when the country turned out, when the people voted in substantial numbers, they would lose.”

To avoid obsolescence, he writes, Republicans decided to change the rules of the game. Or just cheat — whatever it took to win.

So how do we save this democracy before it’s too late?

Holder — now the chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which fights for fair congressional districts and opposes gerrymandering — recommends nothing less than a national makeover: Abolish the filibuster, do away with the electoral college, impose term limits on Supreme Court justices, end gerrymandering, make the Senate more representative, make the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico states with full voting rights in Congress. And that’s for starters.

“But here’s the thing,” he notes, “the principal way to reform those institutions is by passing legislation, and the way to pass legislation is by winning elections, and the way those in favor of democracy are going to win elections is if those contests are a fair fight. So that’s where I’m going to start, with the solutions to the problems plaguing our elections, which boil down to one key principle: making it easier to vote.”

So, Holder suggests, place ballot drop-off locations and drive-through polling sites across the country. Expand voting hours. Open new polling places. Send letters to seniors letting them know how to vote by mail. Pay election workers $17 an hour. Every American would be automatically registered to vote as soon as they turn 18. Everyone gets a voter ID, free.

While you contemplate Holder’s suggestions, keep in mind that Republicans are working hard doing just the opposite — having proposed 393 bills across 39 states that would have made it harder to vote, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Such as a law in Alabama that requires you to show a driver’s license to vote — while the same legislators who passed it tried to shut down Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state. Or laws in Ohio and Florida that reduced the number of early-voting days from 35 to 11 and 14 to eight, respectively — and made sure to ban early voting on Sundays, when Black churches were known to hold “souls to the polls” events.

There are also Republican attempts to take control of the election apparatus. As a report from the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization Protect Democracy found, states across the country have introduced bills that would provide partisan, gerrymandered legislatures with more authority over how presidential elections are conducted, allowing them to micromanage who is on the voter rolls and how ballots get certified.

“The good news is,” writes Holder, “it remains to be seen whether these laws will achieve their desired ends — because studies have found that Republican attempts to strip people of the franchise can sometimes inspire Democrats to turn out in greater numbers. This isn’t to say the bills won’t flip some elections in favor of Republicans. … Nonetheless, this isn’t a reason to despair. It’s a reason to organize.”

Holder acknowledges the enormous efforts and great sacrifices that went into gaining the voting rights that we have. The killing of Jimmie Lee Jackson in Marion, Ala., the assassination of Medgar Evers in Jackson, Miss., the murders of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner in Philadelphia, Miss. The list of martyrs, going back to the founding of the country, is virtually endless.

But it will all be for naught if the nation collapses.

When it comes to voting in the DMV, we’ve got it relatively easy. The least we can do is exercise that hard-earned right.

