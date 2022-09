There were no immediate reports of injury.

Columbia Gas was trying to control the leak, the city said, but it was not clear how long the displacements would last.

About 1,000 people were evacuated in the western Maryland city of Hagerstown on Tuesday after workers struck a six-inch gas main, officials said.

Natural gas accumulations are particularly hazardous in confined spaces. The exact location of the leak was not immediately clear Tuesday evening.

Hagerstown is a city of about 40,000 people in Washington County. It is near the border between Maryland and Pennsylvania, and about 90 miles northwest of the District of Columbia.