Juvenile dies in house fire in Falls Church

September 6, 2022 at 8:19 a.m. EDT

Authorities said a juvenile is dead and another person has critical injuries after a house fire in Falls Church, Va.

Few details were immediately available.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at a single-family home in the 6600 block of Barrett Road near Sleepy Hollow Road. Two people and a dog were removed from the home, according to a post on Twitter from Fairfax County fire officials.

One of the people was a juvenile who died at a hospital, and the other person is in critical condition, authorities said. The dog also died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

