Juvenile dies in house fire in Falls Church

Authorities said a juvenile is dead and another person has critical injuries after a house fire in Falls Church, Va.
One of the people was a juvenile who died at a hospital, and the other person is in critical condition, authorities said. The dog also died.
At 1:44am units responded to a fire in a single family home in 6600 blk of Barrett Rd, Falls Church. 2 occupants & dog removed. One occupant is in critical condition. Sadly, 2nd occupant, a juvenile, died at the hospital. Dog did not survive. Fire investigators remain on scene. pic.twitter.com/1Ezm4XDDm9— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) September 6, 2022
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.