Virginia man charged after fatally shooting his wife, police say

A husband fatally shot his wife before shooting himself Sunday morning at a home in Alexandria, police said. The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 7900 block of Central Park Circle. Fairfax County police said they responded for a report of a shooting and that when officers arrived, they heard a gunshot and went into the home.

Once inside, they found the wife, Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and her husband, James Johnson, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and she died. Johnson is in critical but stable condition, police said.

An initial investigation found that he shot his wife, police said, before shooting himself. A gun was found inside the home. He has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police in Fairfax County said it is the 15th homicide this year in that area, compared with 17 in 2021.

