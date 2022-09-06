Virginia man charged after fatally shooting his wife, police say

A husband fatally shot his wife before shooting himself Sunday morning at a home in Alexandria, police said.
Once inside, they found the wife, Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and her husband, James Johnson, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and she died. Johnson is in critical but stable condition, police said.
An initial investigation found that he shot his wife, police said, before shooting himself. A gun was found inside the home. He has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police in Fairfax County said it is the 15th homicide this year in that area, compared with 17 in 2021.