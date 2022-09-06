Two slain, youth critically wounded in D.C. attacks

Gift Article Share

At least two people were slain, a teenager was critically wounded and several other people were shot in Labor Day weekend attacks in the District, according to police. One of the slayings occurred Sunday afternoon in an area a few blocks from the eastern edge of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, police said.

The victim was attacked a few minutes before 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Capitol Street NE, according to a police account.

An initial report indicated that the slaying occurred at or near a school. It was not immediately clear what kind of weapon was used.

On Friday, the eve of the holiday weekend, Jermaine Brown, 43, whose address was not known, was fatally shot in the 1600 block of 18th Street SE, police said.

The shooting of the teenager occurred about 10 p.m. Monday in the heart of the Shaw area of Northwest, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was reported early Tuesday to be unconscious, but able to breathe, police said. They said he had been struck once in the head in the 1700 block of Seventh Street NW.

During the incident, a woman was grazed by a shot, according to police.

A man was shot and wounded Friday afternoon about a block north of the scene of the Monday night attack, police said. That shooting occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Seventh Street NW.

In another of the weekend’s attacks, police said three people were shot and wounded Sunday night at Fifth and Kennedy streets NW in the Brightwood Park area. One of the victims was a man, and the other was a 17-year old female, said Alaina Gertz, a police spokeswoman. No description of the third victim was available.

Late Saturday, a man was shot in a business in the 1900 block of 14th Street NW, police said. An arrest was made, they said. The location was near the U Street corridor, a lively restaurant, tavern and entertainment area.

Several other shootings and stabbings were reported, according to the police.

