A bicyclist has died after he was struck by a car along Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 1 along the busy roadway near Fort Washington Road, according to Prince George’s County police. The bicyclist — who was later identified as Kaleab Yehenew, 31, of Oxon Hill, was riding north on the highway in the center lane when the crash occurred.