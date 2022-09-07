Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the clear glass globe coffee mugs Nescafe made available in the 1970s as a promotion for its “world-beating” instant coffee. In keeping with that theme, the company also sponsored a contest to win a trip around the world. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I don’t know who won that contest, but it reminded Tom Thompson of Vienna of yet another competition. In 1958, shaving cream manufacturer Burma-Shave announced in its signature rhyming style:

Free — Free

A Trip

To Mars

For 900

Empty Jars

Burma-Shave

Wrote Tom: “I wonder why they chose the number 900 instead of the nice round number 1,000?

That’s easy, said Jack French of Fairfax. The number “1,000” wouldn’t fit as neatly on those compact Burma-Shave signs.

“They had to choose their words very carefully to fit the tiny signs, plus all the letters had to be big enough so words could be read by occupants of a moving car,” said Jack.

And how did Jack come to be so wise in the ways of Burma-Shave? Because when Jack was 22, his father won that trip to Mars.

Arliss French — “Frenchy” to his friends — managed a Red Owl grocery store in Appleton, Wis. Red Owl was a regional chain, with stores across the Midwest. Frenchy was known for his retail creativity.

“He was a real showman,” said Jack. “He was great at building displays and whatnot.”

When Red Owl had its twice-a-year steak sale, Frenchy made sure all the employees wore cowboy outfits. And when Nabisco’s Shredded Wheat sponsored a radio show called “Straight Arrow,” Frenchy constructed a Shredded Wheat display so big that a local radio station broadcast from his store.

After a Red Owl regional manager spotted the Burma-Shave Mars sign, he immediately thought of Arliss French. Who better to promote both the shaving cream and the grocery store by taking the silly sign seriously?

The two men discussed how to pull it off. They didn’t think Burma-Shave was serious — how could it be? — but even so, they didn’t want to tip off the company. They ordered 500 jars of Burma-Shave one month, then another 500 the next month, Jack said. Frenchy erected a gigantic Burma-Shave display in his store, encouraging shoppers to buy a jar and send him into space.

At first Frenchy put up a sign offering 15 cents for every Burma-Shave jar turned in. It soon became clear it would take forever for men to go through their jars, especially at a time when Burma-Shave — a gel that came in a jar or tube — was losing market share to new aerosol shave creams.

“That wasn’t doing too well, so Dad changed procedure,” Jack said. “He equipped all his cashiers with a spatula and a supply of little paper canisters from the deli counter.”

When someone bought some Burma-Shave, the cashier would scoop the shave cream out, plop it in the paper cup, then toss the jar into a big bin.

When Burma-Shave found out what was going on, it wired Frenchy:

If A Trip

To Mars You Earn

Remember, Friend

There’s No Return

Frenchy was not to be dissuaded. He wired back:

When Dealing With Burma

We Expect a Close Shave

Why Then Split Hairs

About the Trip I Crave?

When it was clear Frenchy would reach 900 jars, Burma-Shave had to figure out how to save face. At first, it suggested sending the grocer to visit the Chicago headquarters of candy giant Mars. But that seemed stingy. Then someone at Burma-Shave found a small town in Germany. Moers was not far from the Dutch border, near Düsseldorf. Most importantly, it was pronounced “Mars.”

With great fanfare, an armored truck arrived in Appleton to collect the jars, along with Frenchy — dressed as an astronaut, complete with football helmet and Red Owl shirt — and his wife, Frances. On Dec. 2, 1958, the couple flew from Minneapolis to New York and then on to Europe.

The experience was memorable for many reasons, one unexpected: When Frances applied for a passport for the trip, she learned she wasn’t a U.S. citizen. Her family had emigrated from Canada when she was 16, too old to be automatically naturalized. The office of Sen. William Proxmire (D) helped speed her application.

The Frenches flew to Europe on Pan-American, which a decade later would offer its own out-of-this-world travel: Customers could reserve a trip to the moon. (That’s a column for another day.)

I asked Jack French if his father actually used Burma-Shave.

“No,” he said. “By that time he had switched to an electric razor.”

