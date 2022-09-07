Decades old audio tape reveals clues into 1971 cold case killing

Gift Article Share

For 50 years, the slaying of a Maryland sheriff's deputy remained a mystery. Last year, two detectives dove into the case of James Tappen Hall with fresh eyes. Inside a box of evidence they found an old reel-to-reel tape. And after listening to that recording, things began to take a turn.

The long-forgotten audio, police say, was among a string of clues that led them to a 70-year-old living in a high-rise apartment building in Upstate New York.

“He appears to have been living a quiet life,” said Sgt. Chris Homrock, head of the Montgomery County Police Department’s cold case unit.

Officials identified the suspect Wednesday as Larry David Smith of Little Falls. In court papers, police accused him shooting Hall the night of Oct. 23, 1971, in a parking lot of the Manor Country Club in Rockville. At the time, Hall was working a part-time security job, and according to investigators, came upon Smith — just 19 at the time — who had just broken into a nearby home and was trying to get to his getaway car parked in the dark lot.

Hall was taken to a hospital and died three days later, leaving behind a wife and two children.

“Daddy was a great man,” Hall’s daughter Carolyn Philo said this week. “When he put on his sheriff’s uniform, he shined.”

In the early 1970s, detectives thought Smith was someone who might have known what happened to Hall, but did not suspect him of being the actual perpetrator, according to court records.

But in the recording — of Smith talking to detectives in 1973 — he knew details about the shooting that police had never released to the public, including how many times Hall was fired upon.

Investigators who revived the investigation last year researched Smith. Several things caught their attention.

He grew up near the country club. He had a criminal history, they now assert, of burglary, assault, shoplifting and escape. And he had changed his name — from Larry David Becker in the 1970s to his current name of Larry David Smith.

“Investigators believe that this was done purposefully to avoid any further investigation into his involvement in this offense,” detectives wrote in court papers.

Last week, Montgomery County Police Detectives Lisa Killen and Katie Leggett drove to Little Falls, N.Y., and interviewed Smith. He “admitted to accidentally shooting Sheriff [Deputy] Hall after Hall confronted him as he was taking property from the burglary on Beverly Road back to an awaiting getaway vehicle,” detectives asserted.

“He was just out there doing his job,” said Leggett, noting that Hall wasn’t even supposed to be working that night. “He was filling in for another guy who couldn’t come in.”

Smith remained held in Herkimer County jail on Wednesday, according to online records. He is expected to be moved to Montgomery County to face court proceedings.

It is not clear if Smith has retained an attorney in the case. Members of his family could not immediately be reached through phone numbers linked to them.

Hall had grown up in a large family in Virginia, according to his daughter, Philo, and his granddaughter, Carrie Crutcher.

Many of Hall’s family have worked as police officers or firefighters, Philo and Crutcher said. Hall chose a job as a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland. Hall and his wife Anna Louise, had two children, Carolyn and Melvin.

Philo remembers that her dad wasn’t just an attentive father and grandfather, he was one who’d literally show up with gallons of milk during snowstorms.

Oct. 23, 1971, a Saturday, Carolyn, then 28, and her young family went to her parents’ home in Wheaton, Md., for a spaghetti dinner. After arriving, the phone rang. It was a co-worker of her dad’s saying he couldn’t make a part-time, security-guard job that evening at the Manor Country Club. He asked Hall if he could sub for him.

“Oh sure, oh sure,” Hall said, Philo remembers hearing.

Hall went to work. The spaghetti dinner went on. Philo and her husband returned to their home in Damascus, Md. Their children, Carrie and Eddie, stayed behind for a planned sleepover at their grandparents.

Later that night, Philo and her husband received a phone call. Her dad had been shot and was at a hospital. They raced there. The prognoses they heard was grim. When they came back the next morning, it was worse.

“There isn’t anything we can do,” Philo remembers one of the doctors telling them. Days later her father died.

Immediately after Hall died, Philo and her family received lots of calls, visitors and help. But as time went on the attention from others waned.

“The second year was just terrible,” Philo said, remembering always asking herself: “Where is everyone?”

At the Montgomery County Police Department, which was handling the case, progress stalled.

Philo and her family moved to Texas. She’d call into the investigations division of the department every six months of so — checking to see if there had been any progress.

Beyond that, Philo tried to remember her dad in life. Everyone morning, when she passed his photograph in her front hall, she’d kiss her fingers and touch his picture. “Good morning dad,” she’d say with a smile. “I’m still here.”

In time, Philo’s photo greetings to her dad were joined by greetings to her mom, who passed in 2005, and her son, who passed in 2007.

She held onto hope that investigators would learn who killed her father. And she hoped the suspect was still alive, so he could be arrested, and face at least some measure of justice before his own passing.

“I kept thinking, if I’m still alive at 79, maybe he is too,” Philo said.

About a year ago, a sergeant leading the department’s cold case squad, Chris Homrock, told her he had assigned the case to two detectives with instructions for them to take a serious dive back into the investigation. Philo started receiving monthly updates. It was clear the detectives held back certain details even as they seemed to have active pursuits going. Philo’s hopes grew.

Last week, Philo was at her Del Webb adult community in McKinney, Tex., playing a dice game — Bunco — with her friends when she received a call from Homrock.

“Can you talk?” he asked.

Philo went into a hallway. Homrock told her they’d arrested a suspect.

“I can’t believe it,” she told him. “Thank you, thank you.”

Philo started crying, a reaction her friends could see through the glass. They came out to check on her.

“These are happy tears!” she told them.

“How could I not be emotional?” Philo later explained in an interview.

Carrie Crutcher, Hall’s granddaughter, said she wonders what the suspect’s life has been like for the past five decades. She said her feelings don’t quite add up to complete sympathy. But her Christian faith, she said, has driven her to at least some level of understanding.

“I can’t imagine his life has been easy,” said Crutcher.

