The victim was identified on Tuesday by Prince George’s County police as Treyone Clermont, 27, of Silver Spring. The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Brown Station Road, not far from Largo Road.

An initial investigation found that another vehicle was headed south on Brown Station Road when the driver crossed the double yellow line and struck Clermont’s car on the northbound side, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver and a passenger in that car had serious injuries.