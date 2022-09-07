Md. man is accused of threatening a member of Congress from Texas

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A 39-year-old Maryland man was charged Tuesday with threatening a member of Congress from Texas, prosecutors said Wednesday. The U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Maryland said in a statement that Justin Kuchta, of Annapolis, sent emails through an event management website threatening to murder the legislator, whose district office in Texas received them in July.

The alleged messages, filled with obscenities, said, “I’m coming to murder all of you.” The lawmaker “will be the first on the gallows,” one said.

Agents from the U. S. Capitol Police interviewed Kuchta at his workplace, the affidavit says, where he admitted to sending the messages from home on his government-issued computer. The complaint did not name his employer.

The member of Congress was not named in the prosecutor’s statement. Kuchta’s attorney was not immediately available for comment.

Prosecutors said Kuchta faces a maximum sentence of five years for interstate communication containing a threat to injure.

“You have the right to your own opinions, but not the right to threaten a federal official’s life,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron said in a statement. “We’ll continue prosecuting these threats to the fullest extent of the law.”

