1 man killed, 3 wounded in Southeast D.C. shooting police say

Four men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday afternoon on a street in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The shooting occurred about 4:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street SE. A police spokesman said it appears two people exited a vehicle and opened fire on people on the block.

Police had initially said the victims were conscious, but a department spokesman said one of the men later died. The man’s name and age were not available.

The shooting occurred near a strip of shops and Hendley Elementary School. The school’s website says classes ended at 3:15 p.m. but that after-school care goes until 6 p.m.

Police had few immediate details of the shooting, Police said they are looking for a black sedan with temporary license plates and tinted windows, last seen headed north on Sixth Street SE.

