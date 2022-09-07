Former Prince William election registrar indicted on corruption charges

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The former Prince William County registrar of voters has been indicted on corruption charges, Virginia’s attorney general announced Wednesday. Michele White, who resigned last year, is facing felony counts of corrupt conduct as an election official and making a false statement by an election official, as well as a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of duty by an elected official. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between August and December 2020, while White was still in office.

White did not immediately respond to a request for comment and no attorney is listed for her in court records.

The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares declined to detail the specific allegations against White, but Eric Olsen, the registrar who succeeded White, said in an interview that he triggered the probe in April.

“I was going through some documents in the office and I saw some matters that needed to be reported to the state,” Olsen said.

Olsen declined to discuss what those “discrepancies” were, citing the ongoing criminal case, but he said they potentially affected a small number of votes in the 2020 election. He said the issues were not serious enough to change the outcome of any contests.

“The Electoral Board and new Director of Elections have built an entirely new leadership team that is dedicated to fair and accurate elections,” Olsen said in a statement. “Many improvements and best practices have been adopted to ensure a safe and transparent voting experience for the voters of Prince William County.”

The registrar oversees voter registration and helps administer elections in Virginia counties. The registrar is appointed by a county electoral board.

White stepped down in early 2021 after holding the position of registrar since 2015, Olsen said.

The Prince William County Times reported in April 2021 that White resigned after an emergency meeting of the Prince William County Electoral Board to discuss her tenure. The discussion occurred during a closed session and board members declined to comment on the reasons for White’s resignation at the time.

A spokesman for the electoral board did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Olsen said in an interview that the office saw high turnover during the latter part of White’s tenure but that it was not related to any alleged criminal conduct.

“There was typical office stuff that was going on, and that was exacerbated by working during the pandemic,” Olsen said.

A grand jury in Manassas indicted White on Monday. No court dates have been set in her case.

