Va. man shot by police was robbing undercover officer, authorities say

Gift Article Share

A 19-year-old man shot to death by police last week during an undercover drug operation in Prince William County, Va., was “an active participant” in the attempted robbery of a plainclothes officer that led to the fatal gunfire, a police spokesman said Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight While the deadly encounter Sept. 1 remains under investigation, authorities released new details of the sequence of events that they say immediately preceded the shooting on a residential street in Woodbridge, where the undercover officer had arranged to buy at least one firearm and “a large quantity” of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, Prince William police said in a statement.

The incident ended with a volley of gunfire that killed Jaiden M. Carter, of Woodbridge, and wounded a second alleged robber. An attorney for Carter’s family called the shooting “another example of unnecessary police brutality,” based on his interpretation of video of the shooting that was captured by a neighbor’s Ring camera.

Advertisement

Three men showed up to make the deal with the undercover officer around 7 p.m. in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court, police said. One of them, identified by police as Jalil M. Turner, 18, left the vehicle he had arrived in and got into the undercover officer’s car. After briefly talking with the officer, Turner stepped out of the officer’s car, then returned moments later with Carter, police said.

With Carter in the back seat, Turner — seated in front next to the officer — “produced a handgun, demanding the [drug-purchase] money from the detective and additional property,” according to the statement, issued by 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a county police spokesman. Carter ordered the officer to open the car’s trunk to look for the money, the statement said.

In an interview Wednesday, Perok said of the now-deceased Carter, “He took an active role in all of this.”

Carter and Turner stole the officer’s drug-buy money and other property in the trunk before returning to the vehicle they had arrived in, which was driven by Shane D. Pollard, 30, of Woodbridge, Perok said.

Advertisement

The shooting occurred when backup officers converged on the car as the three men were attempting to flee, according to police, who described the incident as “an exchange of gunfire.” Perok, who declined to comment on the police shooting, said investigators were still trying to determine what precipitated it and whether it was justified.

“Two handguns, one of which was illegally modified to be fully automatic with an extended magazine, were located at the scene,” the statement said. Perok said Turner “had one of them in his possession” but declined to comment on the other gun.

Turner, who police said had no fixed address, is charged with robbery resulting in death and using a firearm to commit a felony. He is being held in jail pending a scheduled court appearance Oct. 17. His attorney, Reginald Henderson, said Wednesday that he did not have enough information to comment on the sequence of events alleged by police.

Advertisement

Pollard, who was wounded in the shooting, is charged with robbery resulting in death. He remains hospitalized and has not yet appeared in court. It is unclear whether he has a lawyer.

The Carter family’s attorney, Joshua M. Wilson, declined to comment on the case beyond his remarks earlier this week about “police brutality.” He said he was “still in the fact-finding phase” of his work on behalf of Carter’s relatives and that family members were not immediately willing to be interviewed.

“They’re still grieving and trying to process what happened,” Wilson said.

GiftOutline Gift Article