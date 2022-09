An updated coronavirus vaccine booster is now available across the region, and public health officials are encouraging people to arm themselves with the reformulated vaccine.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed many coronavirus guidelines, such as when to wear a mask and when to quarantine, hundreds of people are still dying from the virus daily. Infections are down in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, but officials say they are on alert for a possible spike in cases when people move indoors this fall as highly contagious variants circulate.