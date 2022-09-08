Baltimore narrows boil water advisory but E. coli source unclear

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baltimore city officials continued searching for the source of an E. coli contamination of tap water Thursday, after a boil water advisory was lifted for a portion of the city. Three sites tested positive for contamination over Labor Day weekend, but follow-up testing showed only one positive site remained, city officials told reporters Wednesday.

“This isn’t something that can be resolved over night,” Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said during a news conference Wednesday. “We are continuing to test locations throughout the city and the surrounding county and will continue to do so until the issue is resolved.”

The boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of West Baltimore from North and South Riggs Avenue to West Franklin Street and East and West Carey Street to Pulaski Avenue, officials said. The advisory south and southwest of Route 40, including a precautionary area in Baltimore County, has been lifted.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Wednesday said the Maryland Department of the Environment is working with the Baltimore City Department of Public Works to enforce the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, which sets minimum standards for water quality.

The department has had a team of engineers on-site inspecting the distribution system, treatment systems, pumping facilities and other infrastructure, and will inspect certain treatment facilities in the affected area, he said in a statement.

“Our agencies are working around the clock to assist city officials and help ensure access to clean water,” Hogan said in a statement. “We will continue to provide coordination and technical assistance, and make available what resources and personnel are needed as the situation warrants.”

In a series of tweets, Scott thanked residents for their “patience and understanding.” He added that the city will reduce water bills by 25 percent for all residents in the next billing cycle. “I understand this has been an inconvenience for residents,” he said in a tweet.

The Baltimore Department of Public Works continued Thursday to distribute water at three locations — 1401 W. Lafayette Ave., Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School; 3301 Waterview Ave., Middle Branch Park, and 500 3rd Ave., Lansdowne Library — with limit of three gallons per household. Older adults and homebound residents could schedule a water delivery by calling 3-1-1.

